"They always go with someone else": Fans left with mixed emotions after Ryley picks Niall as coach on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the next set of contestant hopefuls who took to the blind auditions round to deliver their music skills. They put their best foot forward and performed to impress the coaches and have one or more turn their chairs around and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, 15 year-old Ryley Tate Wilson received four chair turns from all of the coaches. Although each coach tried their best to convince him to join their team, the contestant ultimately chose Niall. The decision left fans divided. While some thought it was the right choice, others felt he could've chosen Kelly. One tweeted:

Mellie @Troxkeegs I knew he wouldn’t end up picking Kelly because anytime they say “oh of this person turns around I’ll die!” And then they always go with someone else. Lol #TheVoice I knew he wouldn’t end up picking Kelly because anytime they say “oh of this person turns around I’ll die!” And then they always go with someone else. Lol #TheVoice

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has only grown in its popularity. Season 23 saw a new combination of coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, who returned to the show after a brief break alongside first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, as well as OG coach Blake Shelton, who ends his tenure as the coach and bids farewell to the series after this season.

Ryley picks Niall over other coaches on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the four coaches getting ready to welcome a new set of contestants for the third round of blind auditions. The hopefuls were all ready to impress the coaches and that is precisely what 15 year-old singer Ryley Tate Wilson did. The nerves were high as the coaches waited for their very first singer of the night, but it all went away as soon as the contestant started performing.

For his audition on the reality competition, Ryley Tate Wilson performed Robyn's Dancing on My Own. He didn't even complete his first line before Kelly Clarkson recognized his talent and turned her chair. Fellow coach Niall followed suit almost the very next second. The two chair turns left everyone excited, including the singer's family. The two coaches were mesmerized by his voice and enjoyed the audition.

On The Voice contestant's first falsetto, OG coach Blake Shelton also turned his chair around, leaving only Chance The Rapper left to do the same. Ryley continued to sing as the coaches looked surprised, shocked and impressed by the singer all at once. By the end of his first verse, even Chance turned his chair.

Ryley received a standing ovation from the coaches and was greeted with a thunderous applause from the audience and a four-chair turn which left him shocked. Now it was up to the coaches to convince him to select the contestant for their team. The coaches were also shell-shocked when the Montomery, Alabama native revealed that he was just 15 years old.

Niall Horan was stunned by the performance and confessed that Ryley's audition was the best they'd seen on The Voice season 23. He also recalled his teenage X Factor days and stated how happy he was to have a 15 year-old sing with confidence.

Kelly Clarkson didn't hold back and described Ryley's tone and voice as "insane." As far as competing with fellow coach Niall went, she said:

"I love working with young people, too. Actually, I win a lot of time with young talent, and I think it’s because I started as a young talent... I know Niall did as well...on a singing competition and it can be a different thing than making an album.”

The Voice @NBCTheVoice find out the Coach for Ryley Tate Wilson find out the Coach for Ryley Tate Wilson ✨✨✨✨ https://t.co/qhcKOfvx9T

Although Chance The Rapper convinced The Voice contestant of having good arrangements on his side and Blake tried his "last season" gimmick, Ryley ultimately chose Niall as his coach.

Fans are left divided with Ryley's chosen coach on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Ryley picking Niall as his coach. They loved the contestant's voice and while some were in support of his decision, others felt that he could've fit better with Kelly. Check out what they have to say.

col ❤️‍🔥 @summerair #TeamNiall YALL WE MIGHT WIN THIS ONE!!!!! ryley and kala are gonna take him all the way #TheVoice YALL WE MIGHT WIN THIS ONE!!!!! ryley and kala are gonna take him all the way #TheVoice #TeamNiall

Season 23 of The Voice is only getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants will take to the stage and deliver iconic performances to impress the coaches and receive their chair turns. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of NBC's The Voice tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

