How old is Ryley Tate Wilson? The Voice 23 contestant stuns coaches to receive four chair turns in episode 3

The popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 is all set to air a brand new episode this Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will document the next set of contestants performing in the blind auditions as they deliver some of their best performances in the hopes of having one or more of the coaches turn their chairs around and select them for their team.

15 year-old singer Ryley Tate Wilson's audition on The Voice was released on the show's social media channels as part of their early release. The contestant stunned coaches with his vocal range and performance and prompted all four chairs to turn, with all the coaches trying to convince him to join their team. Viewers will have to tune in to see who Ryley picks as his coach.

Ryley Tate Wilson has The Voice judges battling for him in episode 3

Episode 3 of The Voice will see the coaches ready to witness the performances of a diverse set of singers and musicians. While some will not receive a chair turn, sending them home, others will blow their minds away and receive quick chair turns. One of the successful contestants will be 15-year-old Ryley Tate Wilson.

For his audition in the reality singing competition, Ryley performed Robyn's Dancing on My Own. The contestant sang one line and blew the judges' minds away. Kelly Clarkson instantly turned her chair, with fellow coach Niall Horan following suit. The two continued to enjoy the performance and looked stunned witnessing his smooth vocals, an emotion evident in their facial expressions.

As The Voice contestant hit his first high note, OG coach Blake Shelton also turned his chair, which has now given Ryley the option of choosing one out of three talented teams of coaches. By the end of his first verse, even coach Chance The Rapper turned his chair, giving the singer four chair turns.

The judges looked spellbound with Ryley's performance and gave him a standing ovation as the singer stood in shock after witnessing the outcome of his audition. He introduced himself as a 15-year-old singer from Montgomery, Alabama, which left the judges all the more suprised. Kelly even asked him to repeat his introduction.

The Voice contestant then introduced himself again, which had Kelly wondering how he sounded so mature despite being only 15 years of age. Niall Horan confessed that his "head almost exploded," and that Ryley's audition was the best they'd seen so far in the competition. Complimenting the singer, the coach further recalled his own audition at X Factor and said:

"I remember what I was like at 15 auditioning for a show like this. I was shaking like a leaf. And I could hear no sense of nerves...There was not one tiny bit of it. And it's so nice to hear a 15-year-old have that confidence in their own ability."

While Ryley shared that he had just one of his own songs out on social media, Niall noted that the singer had a "storytelling element." Kelly Clarkson then pointed out that she turned her chair within a few seconds of his performance and said:

“Because I heard your tone, and I was like, it’s incredible. Your voice is insane. I love working with young people, too. Actually, I win a lot of time with young talent, and I think it’s because I started as a young talent... I know Niall did as well...on a singing competition and it can be a different thing than making an album.”

The Voice coaches complimented Ryley's runs and his talent at just 15 years old. Chance The Rapper also hoped to work with the contestant and felt he could guide him with his arrangements. While Blake explained that he didn't have much of a shot here, he nevertheless requested the singer to be part of the last ever Team Blake.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice omgggg we need ALL of this Voice Coach merch omgggg we need ALL of this Voice Coach merch https://t.co/mJpW6B2pCT

The hit NBC series has been on the air for over a decade and has established itself as a very successful franchise. Season 23 of the competition saw the contestants perform in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, who returned to the show after a brief hiatus, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid farewell to the show after this season.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of NBC's The Voice on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes