"You blew it": The Voice fans disappointed as Blake Shelton didn't turn the chair for Holly Brand 

Popular reality singing competition The Voice season 23 aired its season premiere episode on Monday, March 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It featured a brand new set of contestants performing and delivering their music skills in front of the coaches and a live audience in hopes of having one or more coaches turn their chairs around and select them for their team. Viewers witnessed a huge amount of talent throughout the episode.

In the season premiere episode of The Voice, Holly Brand mesmerized the coaches with her voice and had three coaches - Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper - turn their chairs. Blake, however, didn't turn his chair for a country artist, which shocked fellow coaches and viewers. One fan tweeted:

Damien @damien3712 @blakeshelton #TheVoice you blew it you should have picked Holly, she wanted you as her coach. @blakeshelton #TheVoice you blew it you should have picked Holly, she wanted you as her coach.

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience and has seen many successful seasons. Viewers have already picked their favorites as the contestants perform in front of a star-studded line-up of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who appeared after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who ends his tenure as the coach after this season.

Holly Brand receives a standing ovation on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice began with the coaches introducing themselves and having a fun time before sitting on the chairs to select the contestants. Throughout the episode, many singers took to the stage and delivered iconic performances, receiving one or more coach turns, while a few others failed to make their mark.

Holly Brand is a 22 year-old singer from Meridian, Mississippi. Ahead of her audition, she hoped that Blake Shelton would turn his chair and that she would like to be on Blake's final team. The singer was only 10 years old when she opened for the coach himself on the show and brought along their picture to show him.

The Voice contestant confessed to Blake inspiring her and making her realize that she was meant to be a performer. Being in pageant and crowned Miss Mississippi and participating in Miss America in 2021 gained her a lot of confidence, but Holly revealed that it was all about her voice this time.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice ooooooh the fire in Holly Brand is amazing !!! ooooooh the fire in Holly Brand is amazing !!! https://t.co/gm20vOOU9i

As soon as she began performing, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair. Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper quickly followed suit. The three coaches thoroughly enjoyed her performance and even gave her a standing ovation in the end. Blake, however, didn't turn his chair during the audition, which shocked Kelly, who went to his chair to ask him what was wrong.

Niall explained that he almost hit the buzzer on her first note and that the contestant reminded him of singer-songwriter Maren Morris. He complimented the control in her voice and assured her of doing "big things together" if she chose him.

While Chance noted that she hit the perfect notes, Kelly stated that she grew up on country music and understood the contestant's voice better than the other two coaches. The Voice contestant then showed Blake their picture at the concert where she opened for the coach at a concert and expressed her gratitude to him.

Eventually, Holly picked Kelly and expressed that the coach had worked with several country artists and with the expert, she would have a great learning curve.

Fans wonder why Blake didn't turn for Holly on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment at Blake not picking Holly, considering she'd previously opened for him. Check out what they have to say.

Season 23 of The Voice has aired an interesting premiere. As the installment progresses, more contestants will take to the stage to perform in front of the coaches and impress them to survive elimination. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of The Voice season 23 next Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

