Who is Holly Brand? The Voice 23 contestant was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021

One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming season is Holly Brand, a former Miss Mississippi who received her crown in 2021.

The Voice season 23 contestant is the co-owner of Brand New You

One of the singers set to compete in the upcoming season of The Voice is Holly Brand. The contestant is no stranger to the pressure of performing on stage, as she has previously competed in pageants.

She was crowned Miss Mississippi in 2021 and went on to compete in the Miss America pageant on the 100th anniversary but didn’t make it into the Top 10. However, while in the competition, she earned a non-finalist talent scholarship by singing House of the Rising Sun in the talent segment.

The Voice season 23 cast member isn’t competing in a singing competition for the first time. In 2013, Holly competed on The Voice and made it past the audition rounds. She was named Mississippi's Outstanding Teen during her adolescence, and in 2019 she served as Miss Mississippi.

In June 2021, Holly spoke to Dark Horse Press about starting her pageant career at the age of six and said that she used to watch the pageants on television and she would do her “little pose” in an attempt to mirror the contestants and ask if she was getting it right.

She said:

"But to think that when I go to Miss America there might be a little girl at home watching me and modeling with the TV, it’s just insane. And 6-year-old Holly wouldn’t believe her luck."

As for not winning the pageant before being crowned, she said that while she was disappointed, she believed God was telling her to try again. She added that it was frustrating, especially during Covid, and she would often wonder why he gave her the dream and not make it a possibility.

The contestant from season 23 of The Voice expressed her opinion that she wasn't prepared for the title and couldn't have completed the task in the past. The model further opened up about her family and said that everyone in her family plays an instrument, and she plays three, one of them being the piano.

She added:

"One of my favorite quotes is ‘When words fail, music speaks,'” she said. “So whenever Im not having a great day or I’m feeling discouraged, I just sit down at my piano and play my music and sing, and I immediately feel better.”

The upcoming season 23 contestant is the co-owner of Brand New You Boutique in her hometown of Meridian. The clothing prides itself on creating clothes, shoes, jewelry, purses, and more accessories for women of all ages and sizes.

