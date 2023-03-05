Who is Kason Lester? The Voice 23 contestant auditioned on American Idol season 17

The Voice is back with another season and a whole new bunch of singers who are ready to impress the judges with their performances.

Season 23 of the singing competition will follow the format of previous seasons, where judges Blake Shelton, Chance The Rapper, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson will turn their chairs and include the performers in their team if they are impressed by the singer’s voice.

One contestant, in particular, might sound familiar to the judges and the audience. Singer Kason Lester is from Lebanon, Tennessee. He has released many songs, like Born and Raised, and was last seen on American Idol season 17 in 2019. He was able to reach the Hawaii Round of the competition, ranking in the top 40.

The Voice contestant Kason Lester has a big fan following on Tik-Tok

Kason Lester is a strawberry farmer and at the time of his American Idol auditions, he was running a 200-acre farm called Lester Farms with his brother. Based on his Instagram account, which currently has more than 39K followers, Kason is also interested in fishing.

Lester is a 2017 graduate of Belmont University and holds a degree in music business and production. Back in 2019, he impressed the American Idol judges with his own version of Chris Janson’s Hold Her. Katy Perry praised Kason’s performance and said that he could reach the top 10.

However, he was eliminated in the third round of the show along with singers Clay Page and Johanna Jones.

Post the show, he has released multiple covers of songs like Post Malone’s Take What You Want and The Beatles' Come Together. Lester’s original country song Love You Yet has more than 350,000 Spotify streams. He released another original in 2020 called Unseen.

In a 2019 interview with The Wilson Post, Kason revealed that he had always been a music lover, writing and singing songs in private for a long time. He added:

"I’ve tried to do other things, to take other routes, but it always came back to this, my love for singing and songwriting."

Kason is also a Tik-Tok star with more than 52.6 K followers and 296.3K likes as of the writing of this article.

About The Voice season 23

The Voice premieres on NBC on Monday, March 6 at 8 pm ET. The competition will air on NBC every Monday and Tuesday between 8 pm to 10 pm ET. Each episode will feature the contestants trying to reach the grand finale and win $100,000.

NBC's description of the season reads:

"Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Chance the Rapper and platinum-selling singer-songwriter Niall Horan claim their red chairs alongside returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton as they vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon. The competition is tougher than ever as Shelton goes for the win in his final season."

Initially, the contestants will give blind auditions, where judges will only be able to hear the voice of the performer and then decide if they want the contestant to join their team for further rounds, which include:

Battle Rounds

Knockouts

Playoffs

Live Performance Shows

The singer will himself/ herself decide their coach if more than one judge is interested in making the performer join their team.

Tune into NBC on Monday, March 6 to see if Kason Lester is able to join the teams of any of The Voice coaches.

