“Should be ashamed”: Coach Arlisha Boykins fired after posing as teen in basketball game, sparks reactions online

Arlisha Boykins, a 22-year-old assistant coach, was fired from her job after impersonating a 13-year-old absentee player in a basketball match in Portsmouth on January 21, 2023. Boykins coached the junior varsity girls' basketball team at Churchland High School.

The 13-year-old student, whom the coach impersonated, was out of town at the time for a club basketball game in a different league and was unaware of the incident until it occurred. After word got out, the player’s family demanded an apology from the school. The family also informed the school authorities about their plans to transfer their child to another school.

After the incident took place and Boykins’ identity was revealed, the school decided not to participate in another game for the rest of the season. Both the Truckers' varsity head coach and the junior varsity head coach at the school were fired. According to reports, the varsity head coach encouraged Boykins’ act of impersonation.

The Portsmouth School District has called for an investigation of the matter.

Netizens inquire about Arlisha Boykins' stat line in the game

Arlisha Boykins who is a 22 year old assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team for a game Bruh ain’t no wayArlisha Boykins who is a 22 year old assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team for a game Bruh ain’t no way 😭😭😭😭😭Arlisha Boykins who is a 22 year old assistant coach on a JV girls basketball team impersonated a 13-year-old player on the team for a game https://t.co/SZy7n2zE1d

Viral footage from the basketball game surfaced after the news broke, where the coach could be seen wearing a No. 1 jersey in black, which belonged to the teenage student-athlete who was absent from the game. The said game was against the Nansemond River JV team and took place in Suffolk.

Arlisha Boykins went up against teenage players aged between 14 and 15. She blocked a shot and dove to the basket to complete a layup and was also seen shooting free throws and interacting with the team. At one point, Arlisha Boykins ran past the stands for a loose ball foul.

The assistant coach even high-fived another team member in a celebratory gesture after making a layup against the opposing team comprising players almost ten years younger than her.

People on Twitter were amused at the news, with a few people sarcastically saying that maybe Boykins identifies as a 13-year-old.

Many mentioned that the students and other coaches must have also been involved in this since they played along with Boykins' act. Some were also curious about Boykins' stat line from the game.

Boykins had been working at the school for less than a year

The father of the student, whom Arlisha Boykins impersonated, said:

“Coaches always preach to the kids about integrity and those types of things, so I was just shocked. I just need an apology, you know, because I haven't yet received one from the overseer of the program."

A spokesperson from Portsmouth Public School said that Churchland High School’s administration immediately called for an investigation of the matter and reached out to the Virginia High School League to submit a report on the findings from the investigation.

Apart from that, the administration also held a meeting with the players and their parents, where both the players from the varsity and the junior varsity team expressed that they wish to forego further games this season.

According to reports, Churchland High won the game against Nansemond River and the final score was 47-45. However, their victory was later listed as a loss by forfeit.

Arlisha Boykins started working in the school’s junior varsity team on August 29, 2022. Her last working day was January 25, 2023.

