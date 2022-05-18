Lance Bass' TikTok impersonation of Amber Heard sparks controversy online 

Several celebrities have opined on the ongoing Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial, and the latest to get embroiled in the same is Lance Bass. The former boy-band member recently took to TikTok to re-enact Heard’s testimony. The singer is now receiving immense backlash for mocking a domestic abuse case.

In the 43-year-old’s video, Lance Bass used Heard’s testimony as a voiceover. He could be seen tumbling into a room and perching on a sofa. He then rolls onto the carpet as an unidentified person throws some leaves. In the voiceover, Heard says:

“I was just sitting there on this carpet, looking at the dirty carpet, wondering how I wound up on this carpet and why I never noticed that the carpet was so filthy before.”

In the caption of the TikTok video, the former NSYNC member wrote-

“I’ve heard of dirty pop but dirty carpet… that’s a new one.”

The singer was referring to the band’s 2001 hit song Pop. He added in the comment section:

“In honor of the trial starting back up…Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it!”

The Amber Heard TikTok audio comes from the actress’ defamation trial testimony, where she alleged that her ex-husband Johnny Depp slapped her so hard that she fell off the couch. This comes after the couple got into a heated exchange about Depp’s Winona Ryder tattoo.

After Ryder and Depp broke up in 1993, he got his “Winona Forever” tattoo changed to “Wino Forever.” Heard claimed that she asked the actor about the tattoo, and he said it read “Wino.” She went on to laugh as she assumed he was joking. She then alleged that she was slapped across the face.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star denied the allegations. He is suing his ex-wife Heard for $50 million after she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed piece in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic violence.

Internet reacts to Lance Bass mocking Amber Heard’s testimony

Although Johnny Depp has received much more support than Amber Heard on social media, netizens did not appreciate Lance Bass’ re-enactment. Netizens attacked the singer for making light of domestic abuse and assault and stated that it was highly insensitive. Many went on to attack Lance Bass for his actions and attempted to cancel him.

A few tweets on the same read:

Nate L. Roy, Waystar Royco Executive. @sorryimnothome I see Lance Bass took that video down I see Lance Bass took that video down

dynamite dance break lesbian sam 🌸 @delightfulalot ohhhhh lance bass making a tiktok making fun of AH.....a new low (literally if u just heard the audio and didn't know the story it really just looks like he's making fun of someone reliving a traumatic experience. bc he is!!) ohhhhh lance bass making a tiktok making fun of AH.....a new low (literally if u just heard the audio and didn't know the story it really just looks like he's making fun of someone reliving a traumatic experience. bc he is!!)

Jessie @ThePretender180 @PageSix The irrelevant Lance Bass who makes fun of an abused woman. Hope that in the future Lance doesn’t face abuse, bullying or something worse, because compassion is something he won’t deserve. @PageSix The irrelevant Lance Bass who makes fun of an abused woman. Hope that in the future Lance doesn’t face abuse, bullying or something worse, because compassion is something he won’t deserve.

Jim O'Leary @jim_oleary @PageSix Lance Bass' sense of humour is even worse than his music @PageSix Lance Bass' sense of humour is even worse than his music

♕ tess carter ♕ @morseheywood Welp guess I’m unfollowing Lance Bass on tiktok too Welp guess I’m unfollowing Lance Bass on tiktok too

Myron My @myronmy9 to do it!" No, Lance Bass didn’t “Hadtodoit!" No, Lance Bass didn’t “Had 👏 to 👏 do 👏 it!"

Jim O'Leary @jim_oleary @PageSix Lance Bass' sense of humour is even worse than his music @PageSix Lance Bass' sense of humour is even worse than his music

💤 @leleningning @PageSix trying his best to stay relevant i see @PageSix trying his best to stay relevant i see

Lars Gotrich 🍷🌊 @totalvibration @lfitzmaurice dang, i thought lance bass was supposed to be one of the good ones @lfitzmaurice dang, i thought lance bass was supposed to be one of the good ones

An update on the defamation trial

The Depp-Heard trial resumed this week, with the latter taking the stand. Heard made headlines after she walked out of the courtroom following her time on the witness stand. Netizens were appalled to see the actress exit the courtroom before the judge.

Amber Heard looked seemingly upset after her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft did not have any questions to ask her.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez also relentlessly attacked Amber Heard. She accused the actress of not completing the seven-million-dollar payment she was to give to charity. In interviews, the actress claimed that she had given away her divorce settlements to charities as she did not want anything to do with the money.

Vasquez also grilled the actress for photoshopping pictures of herself. She accused Heard of increasing the saturation of the images to make her bruises look darker. The lawyer also brought witnesses to the stand who confirmed that Heard did not abuse Heard during the alleged attack.

Edited by Sayati Das