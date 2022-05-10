xQc sarcastically 'confesses his love' for K-pop group BTS in recent stream

Twitch megastar Felix “xQc” recently spoke of the worldwide K-pop phenonmenon, BTS. The streamer sarcastically called BTS’ Dynamite a masterpiece when he reacted to Spotify's Top 500 Most Streamed Songs of All Time for April 2022.

Pausing the song, Felix mockingly called the song by BTS a "masterpiece," and a complete work of art.

“This is literal, complete masterpiece, art, I love it.”

xQc stans BTS, 'compliments' the group in recent Twitch stream

(Clip begins at 3:32:25)

During this particular stream, Felix spent several moments quietly considering the group BTS, while Dynamite was playing. The song was #99, on the top 500 for Spotify in April. The song itself had 1.30B streams, a tremendous number.

“This is literal, complete masterpiece, art, I love it, I stan it, I dream about it, I have all their albums, I have their merch!”

Though Billie Eilish popped up next with when the party’s over, xQc was not done talking about Dynamite, which may have sounded sincere, until the streamer talked about having a BTS body pillow.

“I have a bed with their body pillow, it’s so sick, I love it so much.”

The streamer followed up with holding up two fingers, which could be a “peace” sign, it could be “two,” or it could mean that V is his favorite member of BTS. Given the streamer's opinions on K-pop, it may have just been a joke.

Felix has posted videos like “Kpop is trash, change my mind,” in the past, and on more than one occasion has called the genre "trash." With that context, it becomes less positive and more sarcastic, which shows the streamer does not care much for the K-pop group.

Reddit both amused at xQc’s clip and agreed with Dynamite being a banger

When it comes to fandoms, there are few forces on Earth more powerful than K-pop stans. For both good and ill, there is a genuine, die-hard fan base of groups like BTS. With this in mind, one Redditor thought it interesting that xQc was willing to take on the Olympic Committee, but drew the line at K-pop stans, or so it seemed.

Another thought it looked like he was being held at gunpoint with how quickly he started talking about how great BTS was. Others said that talking about K-pop on social media is like being held at gunpoint.

Kpop stans can be incredibly dangerous, some Redditors say (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

A few Redditors agreed though, that while not everyone was a big K-pop fan, they thought that BTS’ Dynamite was a genuine banger and a terrific song, with another user bringing up Butter as a quality track.

Some chose to talk about the “peace sign,” which is not a peace sign at all. Some users pointed out that it means “two,” and another assumed that it means xQc is a V stan. Even though the streamer was being sarcastic about how he felt about Dynamite, he knew enough to make the right hand gesture.

It sounds like xQc has not changed his tune on how he feels about K-pop. Though BTS has millions of fans around the world, the power of Dynamite did not change Felix's mind.

