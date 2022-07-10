"I wish for my music to convey that you are not alone": K-pop artist E the opens up about her inspirations, music, and more

Lee Ye-rin, better known as E the, began her journey as a K-pop artist in 2019 with the single Wake Me Up. The 27-year-old is signed as a singer and songwriter under Cozy Bread Entertainment. Her stage name springs from the English word “either” as she values her choices. With her soft and versatile voice, she has found her place as an indie and R&B singer in the industry.

While she made her official debut in 2019, this was not Ye-rin’s first release in the industry. She released her first song under Alpha Music Company in 2016 titled The Spring.

She started her university life as a politics and diplomacy major. It did not take long for Ye-rin to realize where her heart truly was, and that was to be a singer.

In a candid and exclusive interview with SK POP’s Aashi Sengar, E the opened up about her ambitions, the stories behind her music, and inspirations.

The singer recently contributed to the 2022 Us, Earth Festival ESG Compilation Album. Speaking about her song, Out of the blue, E the said it was a message to people that they're not alone.

"I want my music to give the message that “You are not alone” to those with climate change fueled depression."

Q) For our viewers who might not be familiar with you, could you give us an introduction about you and your music?

I am E The. I have a Maltese and a Pomeranian and I love dark beer. I’m very extroverted and I make friends with everyone I meet. As for my music, I’m a singer/songwriter who makes music ranging from R&B to acoustic to jazz. I make music that is great for chilling out and connecting with your emotions.

Q) Please tell us more about your latest single, ‘Love Story.’ How did the inspiration for it stuck with you?

Love Story is about my parents’ relationship. I used to talk to my dad about his marriage, and the way he talked about my mom was so inspiring that I knew I had to write a song about it. Not only was it love at first sight, but it was also a story of compromise and growing together and becoming more similar and in love with time. The entire video is a tribute to them and their story (and you can see me as a kid!).

Q) Your participation in the ‘2022 Us, Earth Festival ESG Compilation album’ is a very noble effort. What inspired you to do so?

These days, I am trying to pay more attention to the environment. I used to think that I, as an individual, cannot change anything. I know many people think like this. I watched a documentary on Netflix about plastic and it changed my mind. Then, right afterwards, my agency asked me to write a song about the Earth and the environment.

Q) Could you describe your creative process for “Out of the Blue?”

The song “Out of the Blue” is about depression caused by climate change. Over time, the climate crisis has become more and more severe. So, I feel that the climate disaster feels “Out of the Blue.” Also, I read an article about rising depression in today’s youth. We feel frustration, fear, and helplessness in the face of the problem and because it’s so big we believe we can’t easily change its course. The article states that as extreme weather events continue to occur and we are prevented from enjoying nice and sunny days, people tend to be more depressed. So, I want to let people know how serious this issue is, and I want my music to give the message that “You are not alone” to those with climate change fueled depression.

Q) What goes into your song-writing process?

It’s different every time. For example, I am inspired by many things: a sunset, a conversation with my friends, beautiful pictures. Sometimes, I get inspired by such small things like my friend’s characteristic or daily life with my dogs. And then I write lyrics and draw a picture in my mind. After I explain all of these things in our sessions, we work on a song together. I have great friends who help me a lot. Sometimes I make a melody first and then write lyrics. In that case, when I finish the melody, then I search for some pictures that fit with the song to come up with ideas.

Q) Switching from being a politics and diplomacy major to pursuing music is a big leap. What made you switch to music?

I’ve always enjoyed singing and playing instruments since I was very young, but I never knew exactly what I wanted to do. Time passed; I was not brave enough to challenge myself. So, I entered university and majored in politics and diplomacy. Of course, it is really interesting, but for me that was not what I wanted to focus on. Then I started to ask myself, “What do I really want to be?” I knew I always liked to sing. So, I decided to follow my passion.

Q) Who are the artists you look up to for inspiration?

When I first started to practice my singing, I sang Ariana Grande’s songs a lot, and she is still one of my favorite singers. These days I try to listen to as many various singers and songs as I can. So, the artists who inspire me change every day, but recently, I fell in love with jazz. I listen to the songs of Ella Fitzgerald, Bruno Major, Laufey, and Baek Ye-rin these days.

Q) As an artist, who takes part in lyric writing, composition, performance, and production, what is the music making process like for you?

Composition always comes first. I started as a composer, and it is still a huge part of my process. But every song is different. I usually write the lyrics first, which helps me to create a mental picture of what I’m trying to express. I then explain this picture to my band who help me really complete the song as a group.

Q) After being in the industry for over six years, how do you think your sound has changed or evolved over time?

I think I have been getting to know myself better. In the past, I was confused and didn’t know what kind of music I am good at or what my weaknesses are. After six years, I have gotten closer to myself. And I’ve especially gotten better with my vocal skills. I am better at controlling myself and my voice.

Q) Is there any specific genre you would like to explore more in the future?

As I said earlier, I started to listen to and focus on jazz music recently. I would like to be more of a jazz person and apply some jazzy components to my songs.

Q) Last but not least, is there anything you’d like to say to your fans?

I really want to say thank you. I know how valuable your attention is. Whenever you listen to my songs, come to my concerts, and watch some videos about me, it motivates me to continue to make music. Every time my fans send me a DM, I reply to them, “As much as you support me and send me love, I support and love you.” I really want my fans to know how much I care about and love them! I hope you are always happy and healthy. Thank you so much.

E the's most recent release was the single Love Story. The indie pop song takes inspiration from her parents' relationship. She wished to show two different perspectives of people in love through this song. The song uniquely incorporates a variety of viewpoints, a love song that is not necessarily limited to the gaze between lovers.

