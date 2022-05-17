BTS V opens up about his inspirations in 'Proof of Inspiration' teaser video

On May 17, BTS' V released a short 'Proof of Inspiration' video titled Proof of V in which he explains the songs he selected for the upcoming album. V selected the songs Singularity and 00:00.

The Proof promotion schedule has revealed that the group will release something called 'Proof of Inspiration' on seven consecutive days at 12 am KST. Through 'Proof of Inspiration', it appears that each member will be expressing what motivated them to choose various songs for Proof as well as opening up about their inner thoughts with ARMYs.

According to the promotion schedule, six more 'Proof of Inspiration' related releases from May 17 to May 22 at 12 am KST can be expected.

BTS V explains why he chose Singualarity and 00:00 for the anthology

In the first video released today, BTS' V spoke about his constant struggles and dilemma of keeping his two selves separate. He exists both as Kim Taehyung and V, and for the longest time he believed they couldn’t co-exist. His struggles with his artistic identity has been a constant theme in his music, such as in Singularity.

'Proof of Inspiration' ruminates on his dilemma of having to choose between the person Kim Taehyung (his birth name) and the artist, V. He went on to explain how he has been able to accept both sides of himself while also keeping them separate.

"Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I'm able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate."

He also added:

"Artist V performs on stage, and enjoys himself with ARMY, but Kim Taehyung spends ordinary days with family and friends. Now I’m able to accept both sides of myself, but also keep them separate. I’ve lessened the burden of thinking so much, too, just like how the day resets at midnight. But I think all this time I spent pondering is the Proof that made me into who I am today."

More about BTS' upcoming album Proof

Proof will mark BTS’ first release in almost 2 years. Their last album, BE, was released in November 2020. The album will be released on June 10, right in the middle of Festa.

BTS went all out for the first announcement of the album. The album was announced in the middle of their PTD Las Vegas concert. During the concert, the septet showcased a trailer showcasing their past releases, which ended with the words ’We Are Bulletproof' and a date signaling a new release.

More details regarding the album were later announced through a live stream on BTS' official YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Proof will be an anthology album, consisting of three CDs and containing various tracks that reflect the members' thoughts and ideas on the past, present, and future of BTS. The new album consists of three CDs, each of which contains brand new tracks, member selections, demo versions, unreleased tracks, and more.

