Who is Tiana Goss? Meet The Voice 23 contestant who auditioned in season 22

The Voice season 23 is set to premiere this week and will feature new contestants as they appear in the singing competition with hopes of earning a buzzer and moving forward in the show.

One of the contestants set to audition for the upcoming season is Tiana Goss, who was previously seen in season 22. She was also a contestant on American Idol season in 2019 and made it all the way to the Hollywood Round.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET on NBC to catch the premiere of The Voice.

Meet Tiana Goss ahead of her appearance on The Voice season 23

One of the contestants set to appear in the NBC singing competition is Tiana Goss from Los Angeles, California, who likes to describe her style as contemporary R&B with a little bit of pop sprinkled on top.

For the preschool teacher, it was not her time on The Voice stage as she previously auditioned in season 22 but was unable to make it past the audition round. The contestant performed Nelly Furtado’s Say It Right, and while the judges were impressed by her talent, they decided against selecting her. However, they encouraged her to come back.

During her audition, she was accompanied by her sister and mother who hoped that she’ll turn chairs. When the judges did turn, Gwen Stafani added that she was “so cute” while Camila Cabello admitted that she was torn during the performance and wished that she could have seen her perform the song:

"I thought when you went into the main chorus, that’s where it kind of, for me, was, like okay, I’m not sure."

She further said that was the main reason why she didn’t turn, but she loved her tone and thought she did a great job. Camila told The Voice season 23 contestant that she auditioned for a singing competition when she was younger and that she wouldn’t have turned around for herself back then. The Havana singer added that she had a lot of growing up to do and said that it was a journey.

John Legend, meanwhile, explained that he felt that there was a “stylistic mismatch” between what she was singing and how she was singing it. He told Tiana to allow herself to be more rhythmic and to “chop” her syllables down a little bit to make it more staccato. He added:

"Things like that would make it sound more pop. You’ll do well if you come back."

The Voice judge further stated that she had to find the right song and approach and bring it all together, to which Camila agreed. Meanwhile, Blake Shelton was unaware of the song she was singing and asked his fellow judges if everyone knew the song.

Camila told him to “get with the times” while Legend explained who originally sang it. Blake stated that he could tell that everyone knew the song except him and told the singer that she should put those notes into play and come back again.

The Voice season 23 will feature various new upgrades, including new judges and mentors. Set to appear in the upcoming season as coaches are Blake Shelton, who will be appearing on the show one last time, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Kelly Clarkson.

Tune in on Monday, March 6, at 8 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Voice season 23.

Poll : 0 votes