The Voice season 22: Who made it to the top 10 and who was eliminated?

NBC aired The Voice season 22 episode 19 on Tuesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET. After the top 13 contestants performed on the theme "Dedication" on Monday, November 21, the audience voted for the following 9 contestants to move forward in the next round of the competition (ranked on the number of votes received by each singer):

Justin Aaron from team Gwen Bryce Leatherwood from team Blake Omar Jose Cardona from team Legend Bodie from team Blake Morgan Myles from team Camila Rowan Grace from team Blake Kim Cruse from team Legend Brayden Lape from team Blake Parijita Bastola from team Legend

The contestants who raked in the least number of votes included Eric Who, Alyssa Witrado, Devix, and Kique. The remaining four singers tried to save themselves by giving one last performance to impress the audience within 5 minutes, so they could receive the maximum instant save votes.

Eric Who sang The Climb, and Alyssa performed Ocean Eyes. Devix was seen singing When You Were Young, whereas Kique performed Earned It.

Team Gwen's Kique was saved by the instant public vote. Eric Who, Devix and Alyssa Witrado were eliminated. Currently, the number of singers in each team are as follows:

Team Blake: Four singers (Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape and Bodie)

Team Legend: Three singers (Omar Jose Cardona, Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola)

Team Camila: One singer (Morgan Myles)

Team Gwen: Two singers (Justin Aaron and Kique)

What happened on The Voice season 22 episode 19?

This week on The Voice, Blake Shelton performed the song Southern Nights with his team. This was the first time this season that a coach was seen singing with all of their team members. Shelton received a standing ovation from all the other judges and the audience cheered for the powerful group performance.

John was happy with his team's performance in the Dedication-themed episode, which he felt showcased the real emotions of the singers to the public.

Team Gwen called her team members' performances the "highlight of my life."

Camila Cabello wanted to win over the other coaches by any means. Like Blake, she too performed with her team, and sang The Turtle's Happy Together with her teammates in a beautiful melody.

After the final performances, Camila said that the audience would miss Eric's "heart" and his "over-dramatic performances." She said that she felt The Voice contestant sang with "a lot of joy and gratitude." Later on, Camilla also asked the audience to "redeem" themselves by saving Devix.

Gwen, on the other hand, encouraged the public to vote for Kique and said that he needed to go through the round because him standing in the elimination round was a mistake.

Blake told Alyssa that she had a lot of impact on the audience, including the children. He recalled how an 8-year-old kid had told him that he loved Alyssa's confidence.

With the latest round coming to an end, The Voice season 22 now only has 10 singers left.

The Voice airs twice weekly, every Monday and Tuesday on NBC at 8 pm ET. While Monday's episode is 2-hour-long, each Tuesday's broadcast is only an hour long.

