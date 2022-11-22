"Don't blame your Mom": Why is The Voice coach Blake Shelton's mother angry at him?

The Voice season 22 episode 19 aired on NBC on Monday, November 22, at 8 pm ET, where the top 13 contestants of the singing competition tried to earn a spot in the next round, hoping to reach the finale.

Amid the battle, Blake Shelton revealed that his mother Dorothy Shelton was angry at him for putting singer Bryce Leatherwood in the tough spot of wild card competition the previous week.

After the public's vote saved Brayden Lape and Bodie on the first live performance on November 14, Blake decided to save Rowan Grace over Bryce Leatherwood, putting Bryce in an elimination battle with three other singers.

Bryce performed Travis Tritt's I'm Gonna Be Somebody in the wild card battle and earned himself a spot in the competition again. However, coach Blake's mother was angry at him for putting Bryce in such a tough spot. Shelton said that his mother might not talk to him for a couple of days because of the same.

The Voice fans agreed with Dorothy Shelton's opinion and felt that Bryce was a good singer who should not have been sent to the elimination round.

Cynthia @MeeksCynthia #TheVoice Blake I don't blame your Mom for being mad at you!! I think most of America was mad that you put Bryce in that situation! I was definitely mad!!! I think he can Win this thing!!! @blakeshelton

The Voice coach Blake Shelton considers himself Bryce's stage mom

Blake revealed that he knew Bryce would be able to save himself from the wild card and that was why he sent him to the elimination. After hearing Bryce's version of Amarillo by Morning on episode 19, Blake said that his performance fixed last week's situation and called himself Bryce's stage mom.

Blake was impressed by Bryce's natural and perfect look.

The Voice fans sided with Blake's mother and praised Bryce's performance. They felt that Leatherwood would go far in his career.

Mike Bush @MikeBus05124030 @blakeshelton #TheVoice your Mom was right….Bryce is too good to ever be in jeopardy. I think he will go far in Country ( and I work in Country radio)

Mike Agee @MikeAgee1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice

@leatherwood222

Blake's mom needs to take her son out to the woodshed leaving you hanging last week!



Blake's mom needs to take her son out to the woodshed leaving you hanging last week!

Keep singing!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice @leatherwood222

Mark Selway @MarkSelway1 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bryce sounded great.for the final 3 which he will be there.your mom even think so. KING OF THE ROAD

Linda Pawlowski @LindaPawlowski5 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Blake Bryce did a great song tonight! Definitely a ten! He's a country star ! I agree with your mother on Bryce!

What happened on The Voice season 22 episode 19?

This week on The Voice, team Blake's Bodie made Gwen emotional with his performance on the song I'm Gonna Be (500 miles). Bodie revealed that it was the same song that he danced to at his wedding. The audience was impressed by Bodie's soft voice and he received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Gwen said that Bodie was so unbelievably gifted, she could not understand why he was not famous yet. Shelton also wondered about the same and praised Bodie's voice.

The episode description reads:

"The top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save; coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton each perform with their teams for the first time."

Kim, for whom John used his last save of the season, sang the song Always on My Mind to pay tribute to her grandmother who passed away last year. John revealed that he also lost his grandmother around the same time and praised Kim by saying that her grandmother must have heard it in heaven.

John felt that Kim gave the old country song a new meaning. Devix from team Camilla decided to give up on his attempts to be a perfectionist and sang a natural version of R U Mine.

The judges loved Devix's insane musicianship and gave him a standing ovation as they felt that he was comfortable singing a new version of the old iconic song.

NBC airs The Voice every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET.

