"Raw talent": The Voice fans praise Bodie's live performance after he honored his wife and children in a heartfelt ballad

The Voice season 22 kicked off with its live performances on NBC on Monday night, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET. After three nights of an epic three-way Knockout battle, the Top 16 who advanced in the competition performed for a spot in the Top 13.

With three contestants getting eliminated when the results are announced, the competition got stiffer this week. Coaches Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend returned to their chairs to witness their teams perform for votes. Most of the contestants rendered impeccable performances, with many receiving raving reviews from their coaches.

But among the Top 16 that performed tonight, fans have already selected their favorites. One among them is Bodie from Blake Shelton's team. Bodie performed his version of Glimpse of Us by Joji. It was an extra special performance as he honored his wife and children with it.

The heartfelt ballad impressed the coaches and the audience alike. One netizen tweeted:

SSJ.JK @jk_ssj ‍ #TheVoice Unreal! Bodie is just so so special!! Raw talent and heart of gold! He’s been my fav the entire season! Unreal! Bodie is just so so special!! Raw talent and heart of gold! He’s been my fav the entire season!✨⚡️❤️‍🔥 #TheVoice

Bodie's performance impresses The Voice fans, many deem it "phenomenal"

Taking to Twitter, fans said that Bodie's performance was "amazing" and that he had a beautiful voice. Some fans also complimented his character. A few added that Blake Shelton could make it to the finale with Bodie in his team. Fans also shared that Bodie "killed it" with Monday night's performance.

0298Dragonfly @0298Dragonfly @blakeshelton #TheVoice What song did Bodie sing in the Lives? It was phenomenal. @blakeshelton #TheVoice What song did Bodie sing in the Lives? It was phenomenal.

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on The Voice, season 22

Bodie is a part of Blake Shelton's team and is a front-runner in the competition as well. For his first live performance, he sang his rendition of Glimpse of Us by Joji, wowing judges and audiences in the process.

Gwen Stefani shared that she wasn't expecting that song out of Bodie and claimed that his performance was "mind-blowing." She also added that she was still trying to figure out what kind of record he would create, since Bodie was very versatile and had a variety of genres he could perform in.

Blake Shelton said that the in-studio audience were cheering for Bodie. She added:

"You blew us all away…see you in the finale."

Bodie's performance was the last of the night. On Tuesday, when the The Voice returns, the votes will be announced, and three contestants with the least number of votes will face elimination.

Voting is open till 7 am Tuesday. Viewers can vote via The Voice app or vote on NBC for their favorite contestants. Each method lets a person vote 10 times for the artist of their choice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

