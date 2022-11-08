Why is The Voice Season 22 Episode 16 not airing this Tuesday? New release date and more

NBC's The Voice season 22 aired with the final leg of the Knockouts on Monday, November 7, 2022. While the Live Playoffs were supposed to commence on Tuesday night, November 8, 2022, fans will have to wait another week to watch the Top 16 perform live in front of the coaches.

Episode 16, which was supposed to air live on Tuesday night, will now only air next week on Monday night, November 14, 2022 due to NBC's coverage of the mid-term elections.

Instead of The Voice, NBC will air their News Special: Decision 2022. The network will air in-depth coverage of the 2022 midterm elections. The in-depth coverage will air until 11 pm ET.

The Voice will return on November 14, at 8 pm ET on NBC. If viewers miss the live episode, they can watch it the next day on Peacock.

What are the other shows, apart from The Voice, will be affected because of the elections?

Apart from NBC, ABC and CBS have also changed their weekly schedules according to the mid-term elections. NBC will not air any of its usual shows until 2 am on November 9, 2022. The mid-term elections will air from 8 pm to 11 pm. The news special based on the mid-term elections will continue again from 11.30 pm - 2 am.

Apart from The Voice, La Brea season 2 episode 7 and New Amsterdam season 5 episode 8 will be off the schedule. These two shows air on NBC at 9 pm ET and 10 pm ET.

ABC, which usually airs Bachelor in Paradise at 8 pm ET, will also not air its episode on Tuesday night. Instead, the show Your Voice, Your Vote 2022 will air at 8 pm ET. The Rookie: Feds episode 7, which was supposed to air at 10 pm ET, is also postponed until next week.

What can fans expect from The Voice season 22 episode 16?

Titled Live Top 16 Performances, the episode will air its Live Playoffs, where the Top 16 contestants will perform live. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"The top 16 artists perform live for the first time in front of coaches Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for their chance at a spot in the top 13."

Team Gwen will enter the Live Playoffs with Justin Aaron, Kique Gomezl, Alyssa Witrado, and Kevin Hawkins, who was stolen from Team Blake. Blake Shelton's team now includes Bodie, Brayden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood, and Rowan Grace, who was originally part of Team Gwen.

After the Knockouts, team Legend now includes Omar Cardona, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, and Sasha Hurtado. Hurtado was stolen from Gwen Stefani's team. Camila Cabello's team now has Devix, Eric Who, Morgan Myles, and Kate Kalvach, who was stolen from Team Blake.

The episode will air on November 14, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on NBC.

The Voice Season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.

