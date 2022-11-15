The Voice season 22: Why are fans having mixed reactions towards Omar Jose Cardona's live performance?

NBC's The Voice season 22 kicked off with its live performances on Monday night, November 14, 2022. The Top 16 contestants battled it out for a spot in the Top 13.

Hosted by Carson Daly last week, the Knockout rounds came to an end after three nights of an epic three-way battle. This week, the artists performed live for the first time, vying for public votes so they could remain in the competition. Coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton returned to their chairs as their teams sang for the votes.

The Voice Top 16 live performance round kicked off with a performance by Team Legend's Omar Jose Cardona.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice you knew Omar Jose Cardona was going to PUT. ON. A. SHOWWWWW. you knew Omar Jose Cardona was going to PUT. ON. A. SHOWWWWW. https://t.co/3ioku9yUNI

Omar performed his version of Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi. The Voice contestant received a four-chair turn during his audition. This song was a good choice for his high-pitch voice since he has a good "chest range." Upon watching him perform live, fans took to social media to share their opinions.

While some loved his performance and claimed that he had what it takes to make it to the finale, there were many who claimed that his performance wasn't all that great.

Some fans complimented Omar's stage presence, while others claimed there were better singers on The Voice

Taking to Twitter, some fans claimed that Omar was a powerhouse singer and had an amazing stage presence.

However, a few others claimed that the contestant wasn't all that good, adding that the famed reality TV competition series had better singers who were previously sent home. A few fans also said that Omar's song choice wasn't the best.

Something with a letter @SleepToDreamx Ok why did Omar and kique suck tonight tho #thevoice half of these people have been terrible. Only Parijita and Justin were good Ok why did Omar and kique suck tonight tho #thevoice half of these people have been terrible. Only Parijita and Justin were good

Everlon Moulton @EverlonmMoulton @johnlegend #TheVoice OMG thought Omar pulled out the stops, but Parijita had me in tears! Your team is going to be tough to beat! @johnlegend #TheVoice OMG thought Omar pulled out the stops, but Parijita had me in tears! Your team is going to be tough to beat!

Milomom @milomom2 Is it me or is Omar a bit flat? #TheVoice Is it me or is Omar a bit flat? #TheVoice

~Karen~ @Mama_Fett @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar did a great job! But, I think his wheel house is definitely Journey songs of songs that get him up in his higher vocal range. @johnlegend #TheVoice Omar did a great job! But, I think his wheel house is definitely Journey songs of songs that get him up in his higher vocal range.

David Brzezon @DaveBrz Don’t see what’s so special about Omar, sounded like was missing a lot of notes and off tune #TheVoice Don’t see what’s so special about Omar, sounded like was missing a lot of notes and off tune #TheVoice

E-commerce store @theragmuseum @johnlegend #TheVoice love Omar, terrible song choice for his voice. He would be great with any Muse song. @johnlegend #TheVoice love Omar, terrible song choice for his voice. He would be great with any Muse song.

Shar Pei @SharPei621621 #TheVoice Omar is horrible! There were much better singers sent home. Makes you wonder about this show and the real reason behind it. #TheVoice Omar is horrible! There were much better singers sent home. Makes you wonder about this show and the real reason behind it.

☆*:.｡. o(≧▽≦) @529lovesmile Can't believe people on here didn't like Omar's performance. Maybe they just don't like rocker but have to give him a praise especially after that second part of the song was phenomenal #TheVoice Can't believe people on here didn't like Omar's performance. Maybe they just don't like rocker but have to give him a praise especially after that second part of the song was phenomenal #TheVoice

Here's more information about Omar's Top 16 live performance on The Voice

Omar is a part of John Legend's team, who claimed that the singer was “a favorite to win the season.”

For his first live performance, Omar chose to perform his rendition of Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi. After he finished singing, Camila Cabello told Omar that he performed like a "professional rock star" who engaged with the crowd right from the stage. She added:

"What the heck. That was so crazy.”

The Voice @NBCTheVoice "tiny dancer" is a perfect song sung perfectly by Sasha Hurtado "tiny dancer" is a perfect song sung perfectly by Sasha Hurtado https://t.co/XJPenAmmIp

Following Omar's performance, his coach John Legend said:

"Out of this world….you put soul into everything you do."

John Legend also added that there were very few people who could sing like Omar because of his range.

After Omar's performance, Kim Cruise from John's team performed next. Kim was also a four-chair turn. She performed her rendition of I Never Loved a Man by Aretha Franklin.

Following Kim was Sasha Hurtado, who performed her rendition of Tiny Dancer by Elton John. Sasha was stolen twice on her journey in the famed reality TV competition series. She joined Team Camila after her Blind Auditions, but was stolen by Gwen Stefani during the Battle Rounds. She then lost at the Knockouts and once again faced elimination, before John used his single steal this season to save her.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

