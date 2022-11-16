"I am thrilled": The Voice season 22 fans laud Blake Shelton for saving Rowan Grace in episode 17

The Voice season 22 returned for day 2 of its Live Playoffs where the Top 16's first live performance results were announced. On Tuesday night, November 15, the famed reality TV series revealed the 13 contestants who advanced to the next round.

After the votes were tallied, two contestants from each team who received the most number of votes headed over directly to Top 13. One of the two remaining contestants from the bottom was saved by their respective coaches. However, the bottom contestants from each team had to battle it out in an Instant Save Wildcard battle.

The four contestants at the bottom performed a song of their choice for public votes. The one with the highest number of votes headed over to the Top 13. The remaining three contestants were eliminated.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 https://t.co/TVH9N1itjK

From Team Blake, Bodie and Bryden Lape were automatically saved after receiving high votes. It then came down to Bryce Leatherwood and Rowan Grace. Blake had a chance to save either one of the two. Having a tough decision to make, The Voice coach ultimately decided to go with his gut and save Rowan Grace.

This left Bryce to battle it out in the Instant Save Wildcard battle. Upon watching Blake make his decision to save Rowan, fans on social media were happy with The Voice coach's decision. They took to social media to share their opinion.

"Good choice": Fans praise Blake Shelton for saving Rowan and sending The Voice contestant to the Top 13

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was a good choice and that they were thrilled that Blake did so by saving Rowan. Some fans also thanked The Voice coach for his decision to save Rowan.

Ted @Ted97489367 @blakeshelton #TheVoice smart move Blake. You knew If you chose Leatherwood right away. Rowan won’t have the chance! Now your team still complete. You can win this season again. @blakeshelton #TheVoice smart move Blake. You knew If you chose Leatherwood right away. Rowan won’t have the chance! Now your team still complete. You can win this season again.

Chris Parsons @ChrisApee106 @blakeshelton #TheVoice awsome pick with Rowan, found the button twice in one season. Team Blake ftw @blakeshelton #TheVoice awsome pick with Rowan, found the button twice in one season. Team Blake ftw

nina 🪩 @ninabubblygum 🏽



#TheVoice so glad blake saved rowan instead of going with the country guy so glad blake saved rowan instead of going with the country guy 🙏🏽#TheVoice

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on The Voice season 22

This week on The Voice, famed singer Charlie Puth performed his new song, That's Hilarious, live. Meanwhile, coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello returned to their chairs awaiting the results.

From Team Legend, Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona advanced to the Top 13 directly after they received the highest number of votes. John Legend then proceeded to save Kim Cruise, leaving Sasha Hurtado performing for a wildcard entry.

When it came to Camila's team, Morgan Myles and Devix received the highest number of votes from the public and advanced to the Top 13. Camila saved Eric while Kate performed in the wildcard battle.

Within Gwen Stefani's team, Kique and Justin Aaron automatically advanced to the Top 13. The award-winning coach went on to save her favorite artist Alyssa Witrado. This left Kevin at the bottom and he had to perform in the wildcard battle.

The four contestants at the bottom had to perform a song of their choice. After their performance, the public votes were immediately tallied and revealed. The contestant who joined the Top 13 after receiving the highest number of votes was none other than Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake. The remaining three contestants were eliminated from the competition, bringing an early end to their journey.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes