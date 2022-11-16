The Voice season 22: Why are fans upset over Bryce Leatherwood winning the wildcard performance?

The Voice season 22 returned for its Top 16 Live Playoffs results on Tuesday night, November 15, 2022, only on NBC. After Monday night's live performances, the votes were in, and the contestants with the least number of votes faced elimination. The Top 13 contestants who advanced to next week were also revealed.

After the votes were tallied, the two contestants with the highest number of votes from each team automatically advanced to the Top 13. Next, from the remaining two contestants in each team, the coaches got the chance to save one artist. The four eliminated singers then performed for an Instant Save Wildcard entry. The contestant who ended up garnering the highest number of votes from the Instant Save advanced to the Top 13, and the remaining three were eliminated.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 https://t.co/TVH9N1itjK

The four contestants who faced elimination were Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, Sasha Hurtado from Team Legend, Kevin from Team Gwen, and Kate Kalvach from Team Camila. The four artists performed a song of their choice vying for that Instant Save Wildcard, but only one contestant could advance.

The Voice artist who received the most number of votes and was saved by the wildcard was Bryce Leatherwood from Blake Shelton's team. While some fans were happy with his win, many claimed it wasn't the right decision.

Upon witnessing Bryce being announced as the winner of the Instant Save Wildcard, fans took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans claim that Kevin or Kate deserved the wildcard entry over Bryce Leatherwood on The Voice, season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Bryce sounded generic compared to Kate and Kevin. Some also added that he was nowhere near good and that they were confused with the votes. A few fans also claimed that although they like Bryce, there were other artists who performed better than him during their wildcard performances on The Voice.

Dark 🍫 @saweetlikecandy Bryce is such an average ass singer tf! The voice is rigged honestly! #thevoice Bryce is such an average ass singer tf! The voice is rigged honestly! #thevoice

random @Emmaslockk I’m sorry but wtf America? Bryce?? The weakest performance.. Kate or Kevin deserved to be saved, i wouldn’t mind if Sasha was saved but Kate and Kevin DELIVERED with their performances #thevoice I’m sorry but wtf America? Bryce?? The weakest performance.. Kate or Kevin deserved to be saved, i wouldn’t mind if Sasha was saved but Kate and Kevin DELIVERED with their performances #thevoice

κίΜβαηn⛰🗒✂️ @kimbann Say what!!!!!!!! Bryce...I'm confused. He was no where near as good as Kate and Kevin #TheVoice Say what!!!!!!!! Bryce...I'm confused. He was no where near as good as Kate and Kevin #TheVoice https://t.co/cPFbWH9mzz

#immaneedsixfeet @LezliWelge #Thevoice What is really going on???? That Bryce dude was not that good, sounds very generic just like every other country singer 🙄 #Thevoice What is really going on???? That Bryce dude was not that good, sounds very generic just like every other country singer 🙄

TesSa D @Kikay0428 #TheVoice WTF just happened? I love Bryce especially his audition but clearly Kevin was better tonight 🤦🏻‍♀️ #VoiceResults WTF just happened? I love Bryce especially his audition but clearly Kevin was better tonight 🤦🏻‍♀️ #VoiceResults #TheVoice

Eli🎎 @redanxietyloca I’m sorry but Bryce’s performance wasn’t wow at all while Kate and Kevin def WOW us how disappointing #thevoice I’m sorry but Bryce’s performance wasn’t wow at all while Kate and Kevin def WOW us how disappointing #thevoice

joyce @joyce92009250 @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bryce is on my team, but I have to question those results. The room exploded for Kevin and Kate also got way more excitement out of the room than Bryce. I’m truly having a hard time believing it, but, yay!! @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bryce is on my team, but I have to question those results. The room exploded for Kevin and Kate also got way more excitement out of the room than Bryce. I’m truly having a hard time believing it, but, yay!!

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 That wildcard is a mf’n lie. Bryce over Kevin, Sasha and KATE? Acapella KATE #thevoice #thevoice nbc That wildcard is a mf’n lie. Bryce over Kevin, Sasha and KATE? Acapella KATE #thevoice #thevoicenbc https://t.co/XM8OpbR5NF

Jazzy @bunni0424 Nope, y'all on some BS! Bryce over Kevin and Kate??? #TheVoice Nope, y'all on some BS! Bryce over Kevin and Kate??? #TheVoice

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 -- America's love of country doesn't stop on this show.. All the contestants up for elimination giving their thanks to the coaches and the coaches giving their thanks back -- The artist voted through with the Wildcard to the Top 13 is -- BRYCE LEATHERWOOD?!?!?!?!-- America's love of country doesn't stop on this show.. #TheVoice All the contestants up for elimination giving their thanks to the coaches and the coaches giving their thanks back -- The artist voted through with the Wildcard to the Top 13 is -- BRYCE LEATHERWOOD?!?!?!?! 😡 -- America's love of country doesn't stop on this show.. #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of what happened on Tuesday's episode of The Voice, season 22

Coaches John Legend, Camila Cabello, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs as they awaited the results. The first team to receive their results was Team Blake.

The first contestant to be saved from Blake's team was Bodie, followed by Brayden Lape. The Voice coach then saved Rowan Grace, and Bryce performed via the wildcard. From John Legend's team, the first contestant to be saved with the highest number of votes was Parijita Bastola and Omar Jose Cardona. John saved Kim Cruise, and Sasha Hurtado had to perform via the wildcard.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 https://t.co/TVH9N1itjK

From Camila Cabello's team, Morgan Myles and Devix received the highest number of votes and advanced to the Top 13. Camila saved Eric and Kate performed in the wildcard. As for Gwen Stefani's team, Kique and Justin Aaron advanced to the Top 13 after receiving the highest number of votes. Gwen saved her favorite, Alyssa Witrado, and Kevin had to perform via the wildcard.

Once the wildcard results were in, The Voice host, Carson Daly revealed that Bryce was the winner, and the remaining three's journey on the show came to an end.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes