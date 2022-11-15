"She bombed tonight": The Voice season 22 fans are upset over Alyssa Witrado's live performance

NBC's The Voice season 22 kicked off with its live shows on Monday, November 14. The Top 16 contestants performed live for the first time, vying for a spot in the Top 13.
The Knockouts ended after their first ever three-way battle, and the live shows commenced alongside coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returning to their chairs. Hosted by Carson Daly, the artists performed a song of their choice, hoping to make it to the next round. The results will be announced on Tuesday night when the series returns.
While many contestants impressed fans with their performances, there were a few artists who fell short of that. Although they were good, compared to the rest, there was still room for improvement. One such The Voice contestant was Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen.
Alyssa performed her rendition of Gwen Stefani's Don't Speak during her Blind Audition. She joined Team Gwen and has been a part of it since the start by winning the Battle Round and Knockouts. For her first live performance, Alyssa performed her rendition of Miley Cyrus' Angels Like You.
Although Alyssa had a few nice moments during her performance, for the most part, it seemed like she was out of tune. But her coach, Gwen Stefani, complimented The Voice contestant and claimed that she was in tune.
Fans who witnessed this begged to differ took to social media to share their opinions.
Fans claim Alyssa might not advance to the next round on The Voice season 22
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alyssa didn't perform well. Some also questioned Gwen Stefani's choice in letting Alyssa advance to the live shows compared to other talented singers in her team. A few fans also added that Alyssa might get eliminated this week and not move to the Top 13. Others also mentioned that the contestant was also out of tune during her performance.
What happened this week on The Voice season 22
Alyssa is a part of Team Gwen. Coach Gwen Stefani called the contestant her mini self and claimed that she loved being her mother on the show. Alyssa could be Gwen's favorite contestant on her team. For her live performance this week, Alyssa performed her rendition of Miley Cyrus' Angels Like You.
After her performance, coach Camila Cabello complimented Alyssa's artistry. The coach also added that Alyssa needed to get more lost in the song's emotions. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani claimed that Alyssa was in tune during her performance and complimented her for it. Apart from that, Gwen added,
"I love being your mother!"
The show will return on Tuesday night, and the votes will be announced. The three contestants with the least number of votes will face elimination.
Voting is open until 7 am Tuesday. Viewers can vote for their favorite artist via The Voice app or on NBC. Each method lets a person vote 10 times for an artist of their choice.
The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.