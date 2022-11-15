"She bombed tonight": The Voice season 22 fans are upset over Alyssa Witrado's live performance

NBC's The Voice season 22 kicked off with its live shows on Monday, November 14. The Top 16 contestants performed live for the first time, vying for a spot in the Top 13.

The Knockouts ended after their first ever three-way battle, and the live shows commenced alongside coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returning to their chairs. Hosted by Carson Daly, the artists performed a song of their choice, hoping to make it to the next round. The results will be announced on Tuesday night when the series returns.

While many contestants impressed fans with their performances, there were a few artists who fell short of that. Although they were good, compared to the rest, there was still room for improvement. One such The Voice contestant was Alyssa Witrado from Team Gwen.

Alyssa performed her rendition of Gwen Stefani's Don't Speak during her Blind Audition. She joined Team Gwen and has been a part of it since the start by winning the Battle Round and Knockouts. For her first live performance, Alyssa performed her rendition of Miley Cyrus' Angels Like You.

Although Alyssa had a few nice moments during her performance, for the most part, it seemed like she was out of tune. But her coach, Gwen Stefani, complimented The Voice contestant and claimed that she was in tune.

Fans who witnessed this begged to differ took to social media to share their opinions.

Lou R @Steel_City14 @RobertDaleMorr1 @gwenstefani @witrado_lyssa



Alyssa seems to try to over 'entertain' her songs instead of just bringing solid vocals... #TeamGwen @johnlegend Well, Alyssa didn't sound good at all tonight. People may still vote for her, but she bombed tonight. People are prolly REALLY questioning Gwen's choice now...🤷🤷.Alyssa seems to try to over 'entertain' her songs instead of just bringing solid vocals... #TheVoice @RobertDaleMorr1 @gwenstefani @witrado_lyssa @johnlegend Well, Alyssa didn't sound good at all tonight. People may still vote for her, but she bombed tonight. People are prolly REALLY questioning Gwen's choice now...🤷🤷.Alyssa seems to try to over 'entertain' her songs instead of just bringing solid vocals... #TheVoice #TeamGwen

Fans claim Alyssa might not advance to the next round on The Voice season 22

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Alyssa didn't perform well. Some also questioned Gwen Stefani's choice in letting Alyssa advance to the live shows compared to other talented singers in her team. A few fans also added that Alyssa might get eliminated this week and not move to the Top 13. Others also mentioned that the contestant was also out of tune during her performance.

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #VoiceLivePlayoffs Who's in danger? For me, I can only come up with Alyssa/Kevin from Team Gwen, and Eric/Kate/Devix from Team Camila as possibilities (but I'm sure there are different opinions) #TheVoice Who's in danger? For me, I can only come up with Alyssa/Kevin from Team Gwen, and Eric/Kate/Devix from Team Camila as possibilities (but I'm sure there are different opinions) #TheVoice #VoiceLivePlayoffs

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #VoiceLivePlayoffs (2/2) -- but it wasn't too long that I was ALL about it -- Alyssa has gotten more of the "teen girl phenom" attention and love but I think Rowan is actually BETTER #TheVoice (2/2) -- but it wasn't too long that I was ALL about it -- Alyssa has gotten more of the "teen girl phenom" attention and love but I think Rowan is actually BETTER #TheVoice #VoiceLivePlayoffs

beuri71 @beuri71 I like Alyssa, but she could’ve picked a better song choice.🤦🏾‍♀️ #TheVoice I like Alyssa, but she could’ve picked a better song choice.🤦🏾‍♀️ #TheVoice

Robert Anton @SoUWanaBaSinger #VoiceLives Alyssa Witrado, her tone was so nice in places but became tinny and nasal too often. She connects to the song and commands the stage well. Idk. Meh #TheVoice Alyssa Witrado, her tone was so nice in places but became tinny and nasal too often. She connects to the song and commands the stage well. Idk. Meh #TheVoice #VoiceLives

What happened this week on The Voice season 22

Alyssa is a part of Team Gwen. Coach Gwen Stefani called the contestant her mini self and claimed that she loved being her mother on the show. Alyssa could be Gwen's favorite contestant on her team. For her live performance this week, Alyssa performed her rendition of Miley Cyrus' Angels Like You.

After her performance, coach Camila Cabello complimented Alyssa's artistry. The coach also added that Alyssa needed to get more lost in the song's emotions. Meanwhile, Gwen Stefani claimed that Alyssa was in tune during her performance and complimented her for it. Apart from that, Gwen added,

"I love being your mother!"

The show will return on Tuesday night, and the votes will be announced. The three contestants with the least number of votes will face elimination.

Voting is open until 7 am Tuesday. Viewers can vote for their favorite artist via The Voice app or on NBC. Each method lets a person vote 10 times for an artist of their choice.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes