"This girl is a star": The Voice fans laud Parijita Bastola for her live performance

NBC's The Voice season 22 returned with an all-new episode on Monday, November 14. This week, the famed reality TV competition series kicked off with its live performances.

Hosted by Carson Daly last week, The Voice came to an end with its first ever three-way Knockout battle. This week, the contestants took to center stage and performed live for the very first time. The Top 16 contestants battled it out live for a spot in the Top 13. Coaches Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, John Legend, and Blake Shelton returned to their chairs as their teams sang for votes.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice just STUNNED by Parijita Bastola just STUNNED by Parijita Bastola https://t.co/YEhOz6NlAI

One performance that stood out for fans was by Parijita Bastola of Team Legend. The Voice contestant might only be 17, but her voice is filled with confidence and emotions. For her first live performance, she sang her rendition of Lady Gaga's I’ll Never Love Again.

Her performance received raving reviews from the coaches and fans. Fans took to social media to share their opinions on her performance.

Brianna Lyn @bricorr819 Parijita is my favorite! This girl is amazing and she delivers EVERY single time. Her voice is absolutely incredible. This girl is a star! #TheVoice Parijita is my favorite! This girl is amazing and she delivers EVERY single time. Her voice is absolutely incredible. This girl is a star! #TheVoice

The Voice season 22 fans are in love with Parijita Bastola's performance

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that her performance had them in tears. Many believe she has a good chance of winning the competition. Some fans added that Parijita was their favorite and praised her for having a stunning voice.

U.S.M.C. Wifey @ShortiesTears @johnlegend Love her, gave me tears.... love love it #TheVoice Parijita Bastola was AMAZINGLove her, gave me tears.... love love it @johnlegend #TheVoice Parijita Bastola was AMAZING 👏 😍 Love her, gave me tears.... love love it

Letier @oohlala_letier And I really think Parijita is taken the win this season! #TheVoice And I really think Parijita is taken the win this season! #TheVoice https://t.co/xyYntZazQG

MamaBaker @MamaBaker4 @johnlegend #TheVoice



John, John, John!! Parijita just blew me away! I had to watch her twice. I had tears in my eyes because it seemed like she was bearing her soul. Great coaching from you, and wow! She definitely listened. So beautiful!! John, John, John!! Parijita just blew me away! I had to watch her twice. I had tears in my eyes because it seemed like she was bearing her soul. Great coaching from you, and wow! She definitely listened. So beautiful!! @johnlegend #TheVoiceJohn, John, John!! Parijita just blew me away! I had to watch her twice. I had tears in my eyes because it seemed like she was bearing her soul. Great coaching from you, and wow! She definitely listened. So beautiful!! ♥️

What happened this week on The Voice season 22?

Parijita is part of John Legend's team and has been a frontrunner since her Blind Auditions. She never fails to impress the coaches with her incredible voice and range. The Voice contestant performed her version of Lady Gaga's I’ll Never Love Again and impressed the coaches and audience with her impeccable performance.

Her performance earned her a standing ovation from the coaches. Camila Cabello told Parijita that she was "magical." She added that she incredibly draws from a "well of emotions."

Camila screamed after Parijita's performance, asking,

"Who hurt Parajita?"

Parijita's coach, John Legend, called her performance "honest and emotionally beautiful."

Apart from Parijita, the first contestant to perform on The Voice this week was Omar Jose Cardona. He received a four-chair turn during his Blind Auditions and chose John Legend as his coach. For his first live performance, Omar performed his version of Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi.

After his performance, Camila Cabello told the contestant that he performed like a professional rock star who engaged with the crowd right from the stage. His coach, John Legend, also added that Omar put his soul into everything he did and called his performance "out of this world."

Kim Cruise from John's team also performed. She also had a four-chair turn. She performed her rendition of I Never Loved a Man by Aretha Franklin.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice "tiny dancer" is a perfect song sung perfectly by Sasha Hurtado "tiny dancer" is a perfect song sung perfectly by Sasha Hurtado https://t.co/XJPenAmmIp

Following Kim was Sasha Hurtado, who performed her rendition of Tiny Dancer by Elton John. Sasha was stolen twice. After her Blind Auditions, Sasha joined Camila's team, but she lost in the Battle Rounds and faced elimination. She was then saved by Gwen Stefani.

Performing for team Gwen in the Knockouts, Sasha failed to make it through again and faced elimination. John Legend then used his single steal during that round and saved her once again.

The Voice season 22 airs every Monday and Tuesday night at 8 pm ET on NBC.

