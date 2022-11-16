"So sad she didn’t make it": Why are fans upset over Kate Kalvach's elimination on The Voice season 22?

The Voice season 22 returned with day 2 of its Live Playoffs on November 15, 2022. After two contestants from each team advanced to the Top 13 based on the votes for their live performances, each coach got to save one artist from their team. The last one standing had to fight it out in the Instant Save Wildcard round.

From Camila Cabello's team, Morgan Myles and Devix received the highest number of votes and advanced to the Top 13. The Voice coach then proceeded to save Eric from elimination, with Kate performing in the wildcard.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 https://t.co/TVH9N1itjK

For her wildcard performance, Kate sang When I Look at You by Miley Cyrus. After her performance, coach Camila Cabello gushed:

"Everybody just freaked out! Choked up!"

She added that Kate's performance was magical and urged America to vote for Kate to advance to the Top 13. Sadly, Kate didn't receive the highest number of votes. She lost to Bryce Leatherwood, who won the wildcard entry.

Upon witnessing Kate's elimination, fans of the show took to Twitter to express themselves and claimed that she deserved to be saved over Bryce.

The Voice fans believe that Kate Kalvach deserved to stay

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Kate performed better than Bryce and deserved to be in the Top 13. Fans agreed with Camila and called Kate magical, adding that she didn't deserve to go home. Some fans also added that The Voice contestant was robbed.

Maria Elisa ⚜️ @padMAEamidala not saying bryce doesn’t deserve it, they all do, really. but based on the instant save performances, it was really down to kate and kevin #TheVoice not saying bryce doesn’t deserve it, they all do, really. but based on the instant save performances, it was really down to kate and kevin #TheVoice

FandomMelody @ChartMaster00

#TheVoice @NBCTheVoice It should have been either Sasha or Kate. These country voters always seem to find a way to rig the voting system in favor of the country singer that is in danger of being eliminated. @NBCTheVoice It should have been either Sasha or Kate. These country voters always seem to find a way to rig the voting system in favor of the country singer that is in danger of being eliminated.#TheVoice

Brittany Bohaty @BBohaty twitter.com/forgwenandblak… Kate🇵🇭💓💋GXveBS🍑 @forgwenandblake Blake knows who’ll get saved. That’s why he’s the GOAT. He knows how to play the game Blake knows who’ll get saved. That’s why he’s the GOAT. He knows how to play the game This is why I don’t understand people getting upset. I’m not voting this year but would’ve chose Kate. Blake knew a country artist would get all of that lane’s votes while the three pop artists split it. #TheVoice This is why I don’t understand people getting upset. I’m not voting this year but would’ve chose Kate. Blake knew a country artist would get all of that lane’s votes while the three pop artists split it. #TheVoice twitter.com/forgwenandblak…

Deirdre Gusek @stinchcombrn05 @camila_cabello #TheVoice you saved the wrong person! Kate was your only chance of winning this season. @camila_cabello #TheVoice you saved the wrong person! Kate was your only chance of winning this season.

jayj @Emmaslockk I’m sorry but wtf America? Bryce?? The weakest performance.. Kate or Kevin deserved to be saved, i wouldn’t mind if Sasha was saved but Kate and Kevin DELIVERED with their performances #thevoice I’m sorry but wtf America? Bryce?? The weakest performance.. Kate or Kevin deserved to be saved, i wouldn’t mind if Sasha was saved but Kate and Kevin DELIVERED with their performances #thevoice

κίΜβαηn⛰🗒✂️ @kimbann Say what!!!!!!!! Bryce...I'm confused. He was no where near as good as Kate and Kevin #TheVoice Say what!!!!!!!! Bryce...I'm confused. He was no where near as good as Kate and Kevin #TheVoice https://t.co/cPFbWH9mzz

Eli🎎 @Eliizabethleong I’m sorry but Bryce’s performance wasn’t wow at all while Kate and Kevin def WOW us how disappointing #thevoice I’m sorry but Bryce’s performance wasn’t wow at all while Kate and Kevin def WOW us how disappointing #thevoice

Linda Matlock @lmatlock0 @camila_cabello #TheVoice It was really sad to see Kate go home. She should not have gone home. As you said she was magical! @camila_cabello #TheVoice It was really sad to see Kate go home. She should not have gone home. As you said she was magical!

This week on The Voice, season 22

From Gwen Stefani's team, Kique and Justin Aaron advanced to the Top 13 this week. She proceeded to save her favorite artist, Alyssa Witrado, and Kevin had to perform in the wildcard round.

From Team Blake, Bodie was the first contestant to be saved, followed by Brayden Lape, who received the second highest number of votes. Blake then went on to save Rowan Grace, and Bryce Leatherwood performed via the wildcard.

The first contestant to be saved with the highest number of votes from John Legend's team was Parijita Bastola, followed by Omar Jose Cardona. The All of Me singer then saved Kim Cruise, and Sasha Hurtado had to perform via the wildcard.

Out of the four contestants who performed in the wildcard, Bryce Leatherwood received the highest number of votes and joined the Top 13 while the remaining three contestants were eliminated from the competition, bringing their journey to an end.

The Top 13 contestants who advanced to next week will battle it out again live for public votes to remain in the competition.

The Voice, season 22, airs every Monday and Tuesday only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

