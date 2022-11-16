"She’s the worst one": The Voice season 22 fans condemn Gwen Stefani for saving Alyssa over Kevin 

NBC's The Voice returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 15, 2022. The Top 16 contestants who performed live for the first time on Monday night awaited the voting results.

After Monday night's votes, the two contestants with the highest number of votes from each team advanced directly to the Top 13. Next, each coach got the chance to save one contestant from the remaining bottom two in their team. The one contestant left standing from each team had to perform for the Instant Save Wildcard.

Out of the four contestants who performed in the wildcard, only one will advance to the Top 13, eliminating the other three from the competition. While fans were mostly fine with all the artists the coaches saved, there was one particular save fans weren't happy about.

When it came to Gwen Stefani's team, Kique and Justin Aaron advanced to the Top 13 after receiving the highest number of votes. Gwen saved her favorite, Alyssa Witrado, and Kevin had to perform via a wildcard.

Fans who witnessed this took to social media to condemn Gwen's decision to save Alyssa over Kevin. They claimed that Kevin was a better performer and that Alyssa's performance from Monday night was the worst compared to the other contestants on The Voice.

"Wrong move": The Voice season 22 fans think Gwen Stefani's favorite contestant is Alyssa

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Gwen made the wrong choice and that Alyssa didn't deserve to be saved over Kevin. Some fans also added that Gwen saved Alyssa because she was her favorite contestant on her team. A few fans claimed that Alyssa didn't deserve to make it so far in the competition.

pauline @_paulineee Can't believe Gwen saved Alyssa. Her performance last night was terrible. #TheVoice Can't believe Gwen saved Alyssa. Her performance last night was terrible. #TheVoice

Sherri Landrum @sherlandlive @gwenstefani #TheVoice I disagree with that choice Gwen Gwen you love Alyssa but her performance was not solid last night 🤷🏾‍♀️not has it been through the whole show @gwenstefani #TheVoice I disagree with that choice Gwen Gwen you love Alyssa but her performance was not solid last night 🤷🏾‍♀️not has it been through the whole show

Green eyed Woman @GreenEyedWMN @gwenstefani #TheVoice i can understand why you choose Alyssa over Kevin but Kevin deserved to be choosen. His vocals were better than Alyssa’s @gwenstefani #TheVoice i can understand why you choose Alyssa over Kevin but Kevin deserved to be choosen. His vocals were better than Alyssa’s

Kendrick Clarke @KendrickClarke7 What kinda twilight world this is where Gwen saving Alyssa, the WORST performance from last night? Guess we know who won’t win this year #TheVoice What kinda twilight world this is where Gwen saving Alyssa, the WORST performance from last night? Guess we know who won’t win this year #TheVoice https://t.co/WYshA84Jvq

Krissy Johnson @KrissyJ5809 @gwenstefani #TheVoice Wow!!! That’s a shock! Kevin has better vocal control than Alyssa. Alyssa isn’t terrible, but I could see Kevin winning this season over Alyssa. @gwenstefani #TheVoice Wow!!! That’s a shock! Kevin has better vocal control than Alyssa. Alyssa isn’t terrible, but I could see Kevin winning this season over Alyssa.

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 Gwen just gets the "oh I have to choose between the two left" fact (how many seasons has she done this show?) -- She says how much it sucks, and then picks ALYSSA (yeah I wouldn't have done that but she LOVES her, so I'm not surprised) - Kevin Hawkins sings for hte save #TheVoice Gwen just gets the "oh I have to choose between the two left" fact (how many seasons has she done this show?) -- She says how much it sucks, and then picks ALYSSA (yeah I wouldn't have done that but she LOVES her, so I'm not surprised) - Kevin Hawkins sings for hte save #TheVoice

Here's a brief recap of what happened on Tuesday night on The Voice season 22

Coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello, and Gwen Stefani returned to their chairs as they awaited the results. The Top 13 contestants who were selected would move on to next week.

From Team Blake, Bodie was the first contestant to be saved, followed by Brayden Lape. Blake then saved Rowan Grace, and Bryce performed via the wildcard. The first contestant to be saved with the highest number of votes from Team Legend was Parijita Bastola, followed by Omar Jose Cardona. The Voice coach saved Kim Cruise, and Sasha Hurtado had to perform via the wildcard.

From Team Camila, Morgan Myles and Devix received the highest number of votes and advanced to the Top 13. The Voice coach saved Eric from elimination, and Kate performed in the wildcard.

The four contestants who performed in the Instant Save Wildcard were Kevin, Kate, Sasha Hurtado, and Bryce Leatherwood. They each had to perform a song of their choice. After their performance, the voting lines were open once again. Following this, the votes were tallied, and the contestant with the highest number of votes joined the remaining contestants in the Top 13.

The Voice @NBCTheVoice and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 and the Instant Save Winner is.... 🥁 https://t.co/TVH9N1itjK

The contestant who advanced to the next round with the highest number of votes was Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake. The remaining three were sadly eliminated.

The Voice, season 22, airs every Monday and Tuesday only on NBC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes