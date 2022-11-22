"The real deal": The Voice fans want to see Team Blake's Bodie in the finale

The Voice aired a new episode on Monday, November 21. This week, team Blake Shelton's Bodie performed onstage to earn himself a spot among the top 10 in the competition.

With the theme of the night being 'Dedication', Bodie sang The Proclaimer's iconic song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles), which is the track he and his wife had danced to, at their wedding. The song was supposed to represent how he wanted to be a better husband and father.

Blake felt that Bodie's version of the song was so different that no one would even recognize the real song hidden in the performance. His slow rendition of the old number impressed everyone in the audience and earned him a standing ovation from the judges.

Gwen grew emotional after hearing Bodie's performance and called him "unbelievably gifted." The Voice fans also felt that Bodie was the "real deal" and should reach the finale of the popular singing competition.

The Voice fans predict Bodie will win the competition

Those who watched The Voice season 22, episode 18, took to Twitter to praise Bodie for his incredible performance and unique rendition of the song. They felt that Bodie had a "star quality" and could win the competition.

Whether or not Bodie has earned himself a spot among the top 10 competitors this season will be revealed on NBC on Tuesday, November 22, at 8 pm ET.

In the meantime, check out what fans on Twitter are saying:

Jeff Dorris @JeffDorris8 @blakeshelton #TheVoice I'm a big huge fan of yours I think you got the best artists of all on the show this year I think you're going to win it I love Bodie he's awesome

Markee7191✌️🖤🔙 @bohogirl71 Bodie had me in tears such an incredibly talented person #TheVoice

Robert Niday @RobertNIday @blakeshelton #TheVoice Bodie is awesome, love his music and style that he is putting into his music

chellie shaffer @chellieshaffer #TheVoice Wow Blake that Bodie is something else I love the way he tweaks the songs. @blakeshelton

Recap of The Voice season 22 episode 18

The episode description read:

"The top 9 artists are revealed as safe by America's votes while the bottom four compete in the instant save; coaches Camila Cabello and Blake Shelton each perform with their teams for the first time."

This week on The Voice, Kique sang Stevie Wonder's song, Superstition, because it represented his time in high school. Kique started off his singing career after joining the Jazz club of his high school and wanted to pay homage to his music teacher at the school. His performance impressed the judges and Gwen said that she loved how Kique tweaked the song and made it his own.

Bryce Leatherwood performed George Strait's Amarillo by Morning because it was a song he used to play in his hometown with his band. After the performance, Blake revealed that his mother was angry at him for sending Bryce to the wild card elimination round last week. He felt that the song chosen by Bryce was sacred to any country singer and said that Bryce proved this with his performance. He also called himself Bryce's "stage mom."

Coach Camilla's team member Devix decided to perform on R U Mine?. Devix said that he was glad that the song had a little "wiggle room" to showcase his dedication and skill. He received a standing ovation from all four judges. Legend said that he felt Devix was going to be a finalist on the show.

Kim from Blake's team decided to go with the unconventional choice of a country song called Always on My Mind and impressed the judges with her "soft" and "soulful" performance.

NBC airs The Voice twice weekly, every Monday and Tuesday, at 8 pm ET.

