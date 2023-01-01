NBC’s America’s Got Talent (AGT): All-Stars release date and air time

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially air its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The show will feature 60 former contestants from all of the Got Talent franchises across the world, who delivered unforgettable performances and became fan favorites. These will include former winners, finalists, and participants who made an impression on the judges and viewers back home.

The show has been extremely popular amongst viewers and has grown to have different franchises in many countries across the world. This has also led to an influx of contestants with a variety of talents, including singing, dancing, aerial acts, novelty acts, stand-up comedy, dangerous acts, ventriloquism, and much more. Viewers are set to witness some incredible all-new performances on AGT: All Stars.

The installment will be hosted by longtime AGT host Terry Crews and judged by Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. Sofia Vergara, who joined the judging panel in season 15 will not be making her return this season.

AGT: All Stars: Golden buzzers, wild card contestant, and more about the format explored

America's Got Talent (AGT) is all set to introduce a fresh format in the new year that will leave viewers with a lot to look forward to.

As per the recent trailer released by NBC, Terry Crews said:

“Over the next eight weeks, the best talent from America and across the globe will gather in the most competitive battle in ‘AGT’ history to claim the title of ‘Got Talent’ World Champion.”

Each week, 10 new acts will take to the AGT: All Stars stage in the hope of impressing the judges and live audience in the studio, as well as viewers witnessing the performances on live television. Only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the finals of the reality talent competition.

AGT superfans will have a big role to play as they shall be able to vote for their favorites every week. Five Golden Buzzers will be up for grabs, as the three judges and Terry Crews will each choose one, as well as the coveted Group Golden Buzzer that will be decided by the experts collectively.

After the Top 10 contestants are chosen, an 11th wild card contestant will also be decided, following which they will all advance to the season finale. The superfans will then decide on the winner, the result of which will be declared in the two-hour finale episode.

The All Stars spin-off will premiere on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. Viewers can also catch the episode that they missed the following day on Peacock.

AGT: All Stars episode 1 to witness 10 contestants take the stage

According to Gold Derby, the first 10 contestants who will perform include a variety of acts from across the Got Talent franchise. While viewers might be aware of some of the contestants, they will get to witness participants from other franchise competitions whose acts will leave them stunned.

Check out the list of the first 10 contestants set to perform in the premiere episode.

Bello Sisters - Hand balancers from America’s Got Talent season 15 Aneeshwar Kunchala - Poet from Britain’s Got Talent 2022 Terry Fator - Ventriloquist from America’s Got Talent season 2 Caly Bevier - Singer from America’s Got Talent season 11 Lioz Shem Tov - Magician from Australia’s Got Talent 2020 and America’s Got Talent season 10 Jeanick Fournier - Singer from Canada’s Got Talent 2022 Light Balance Kids - Dance group from America’s Got Talent season 14 Alan Silva - Aerialist from America’s Got Talent season 15 Jimmie Herrod - Singer from America’s Got Talent season 16 Berywam - Acapella group from America’s Got Talent season 14

The episode 1 line-up looks exciting in terms of the variety of talent that is set to be displayed by the contestants. The list also includes past winners like Ventriloquist Terry Fator (AGT season 2 winner) and singer Jeanick Fournier (Canada's Got Talent 2022 winner).

The All Stars season is all set to level up its talent this year as compared to its previous installments. With the spin-off having former contestants, the stakes are even higher and the competition is stiffer. Participants will have to prove their mettle to be considered worthy of the fans' and judges' votes. Only time will tell who will emerge victorious by the end of the season.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars this New Year on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes