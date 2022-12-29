Who is Axel Blake? Britain’s Got Talent 2022 winner is all set to participate in AGT: All Stars 2023

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The show will feature 60 former contestants from all over the world across all Got Talent franchises, who have delivered impressive performances. They will be competing against each other to win the coveted title and a grand cash prize of $1 million.

Alex Blake, the comedian who won season 15 of Britain's Got Talent (2022), is set to mark his return to AGT: All Star in hopes of impressing the audience and moving forward to win. He began pursuing comedy in 2008 and over the past decade has built quite the reputation by performing in different shows and engaging with his audience.

The comedian will be participating in the All Stars season and will perform in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as a live audience. Viewers will have to tune in to find out if he manages to claim the title for the second time after his win in 2022.

AGT: All Stars contestant Axel Blake applied on Britain's Got Talent to set an example for his son

Axel Blake is a 33-year-old property maintenance manager who is also a comedian with over a decade of experience performing stand-up across London.

The West London native applied on Britain's Got Talent to set an example for his son to believe in himself. Axel also wanted to show his son that if one sets their mind to something, they can always achieve it.

Axel is also known to frequently engage with his fans and followers on social media with posts, videos, stories and sketches. Despite building a fan following, the AGT: All Stars contestant didn't achieve mainstream success until auditioning for Britain's Got Talent in 2022.

The comedian got on stage after several comic acts failed to impress the judges, especially Simon Cowell. For the audition round, Axel talked about the London underground, credit cards and relationships. The contestant impressed the judges and eventually advanced to the semi-finals after Simon pressed the Golden Buzzer. The judge applauded him for being the first person to make a joke, which was funny, about COVID.

For his semi-finals performance, the AGT: All Stars contestant talked about fan mail, his fiance's work gossip, and the dilemma of replying to lengthy text messages. This not only impressed the judges but struck a chord with the audience, making him win the public vote and a straight ticket to the finals.

Axel's finale performance on Britain's Got Talent 2022 included remarks about nosey neighbors, different types of cyclists and dancing in unexpected places. The judges confessed to "discovering a star," following which he won the season and a chance to perform at the Royal Variety show.

The AGT: All Stars contestant has appeared on several television shows, including CBBC's Saturday Mash Up Live in July 2022, Celebrity Lingo in September 2022, and Don't Hate The Playaz in November 2022. In December 2022, Axel performed at The Royal Variety Performance in front of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, with judge Simon Cowell making an introduction to the comedian.

Some of Axel's career highlights include "presenting for the likes of Crep Protect, UNILAD and SBTV and earning support slots alongside big names such as Eddie Griffin and Dave Chappelle." His official website describes him as:

"At its essence, Axel Blake’s comedy is a truthful and observational style of stand-up built from personal encounters and his years of experience on the scene."

AGT: All Stars will run for 10 weeks, and each week will have six former contestants performing on stage. Viewers will witness some of the iconic contestants delivering their talent back on stage, while also acquaint themselves with talents from other franchises of the competition from around the world.

Don't forget to tune in to AGT: All Stars on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

