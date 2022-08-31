What do fans think about Howie Mandel buzzing Acapop! Kids in the midst of performance on AGT Season 17 Episode 17?

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired its fourth round of qualifiers on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. The episode saw eleven acts putting their best foot forward and displaying their skills to gain America's votes. Only two acts will earn their spot in the final round and have a chance to win the title and a grand cash prize of $1 million.

In this week's episode, Acapop! Kids took to the stage to perform another original acapela piece. Although the live audience loved the performance, Howie buzzed them midway, making his disapproval very clear. Fans were left with mixed emotions upon seeing the judge buzz the talented act.

Fans react to AGT judge Howie Mandel buzzing Acapop! Kids

Acapop! Kids performed their original acapella piece for the semi-finals round to potentially earn the approval of America and get their votes. The members came onto the stage in colorful costumes, with a lot of glitter and glam behind them. The group then began performing, and they instantly impressed the audience with their vocal range and choreography.

While the group was in the midst of performing, AGT judge Howie Mandel pressed the 'X' buzzer, signaling that he wasn't impressed by the performance. However, the members kept their hopes up and continued to perform.

After the performance, people were keen to hear what Howie had to say about it. The judge explained why he buzzed the act:

"To me, listen, you harmonize. The only thing that was glowing for me was the red X (buzzer). You have nice voices. I felt like I was at a school assembly. I didn't do great in school. I didn't do great during that, but I'm sorry. It doesn't rise to the level of AGT in my mind."

Although Heidi disagreed with Howie, Simon completely echoed the sentiment and revealed that the performance wasn't as impressive as it could have been. Sofia confessed that she liked their audition better than their semi-finals performance. However, all the judges believed that the group was extremely talented and encouraged them to keep working on their skills.

Fans were left with mixed emotions upon seeing Howie's decision. Some felt it was unjustified and believed the AGT judge didn't understand acapella. Others agreed with him, stating that the group's performance wasn't up to the show's expectations.

Taylor’s Live-Tweet Account! @tayquack_LT



[#AGT] WHAT THE HELL HOWIE ….. where’s that sickness where you need it WHAT THE HELL HOWIE ….. where’s that sickness where you need it[#AGT]

Josh Kennon @skatefan78 #AmericasGotTalent Acapop! is just AMAZING -- I love how EVERYONE gets their chance to have their moment (ugh Howie BUZZED? -- He'll say the song was boring/schmaltzy, I'm sure) -- Great harmonies -- NOTHING wrong with it! #AGT #AGT Qualifier4 Acapop! is just AMAZING -- I love how EVERYONE gets their chance to have their moment (ugh Howie BUZZED? -- He'll say the song was boring/schmaltzy, I'm sure) -- Great harmonies -- NOTHING wrong with it! #AGT #AmericasGotTalent #AGTQualifier4

Ky @TheKyiah Really Howie? After all of those terrible acts last week, THIS is the one you decide to buzz #AGT Really Howie? After all of those terrible acts last week, THIS is the one you decide to buzz #AGT

BB Fandemonium @BBfandemonium Howie has no idea what talent is. I can think of a million judges that deserve to sit there more than him. The buzzer was totally unneccesary. He could've waited til the end to throw in his two cents. #AGT Howie has no idea what talent is. I can think of a million judges that deserve to sit there more than him. The buzzer was totally unneccesary. He could've waited til the end to throw in his two cents. #AGT

AG(en)T(of)C(haos)ommenter @AGTCommenter No problem with the buzzer. Tuned out half way thru. Boring stuff. Love the drama #AGT No problem with the buzzer. Tuned out half way thru. Boring stuff. Love the drama #AGT

MB @S_M_MMB Maybe they sound better than some of these famous people? #AGT Wayment, how did they get here? They don't sound good at all.Maybe they sound better than some of these famous people? Wayment, how did they get here? They don't sound good at all.😬😳 Maybe they sound better than some of these famous people?😅 #AGT

This season of America's Got Talent (AGT) saw contestants showcase their skills in various art forms, including magic, singing, dancing, and ventriloquism, among others. Many impressed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel and made it past the initial rounds. Fans will have to tune in to find out which acts make the Top 2 this week. Readers can keep watching AGT on NBC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish