Who are the members of Acapop Kids? AGT contestants were founded by Grammy winning acapella group

Acapop Kids auditioned on Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) and completely impressed the judges with their acapella performance in the latest episode that aired on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC. They also won over the audience with their chirpy personalities.

The AGT contestants were co-founded by members of the Grammy award-winning acapella group Pentatonix, including Scott Hoying (co-founder), Ben Bram (arranger and producer), Jonathan Kalter (manager), and Shams Ahmed (creative director, arranger, and producer).

AGT contestants Acapop Kids encompass a wide range of talents

The famous acapella group was formed by Pentatonix in 2019. In May 2018, the founders of PTX announced that they were looking for young singers and beatboxers from all over the country in USA and Canada to audition for a new group that they were looking to build.

The auditions took place in four cities: Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, and Miami, and over 80 kids signed up to be a part of a popular acapella group. In 2019, PTX member Scott Hoying founded Acapop Kids with members aged 17 years or younger.

In an interview with Cision PR Newswire Chicago, Hoying opened up about the group:

"Working with these kids has been one of the most fulfilling things I've ever been a part of. They are so endlessly talented and kind, not to mention impressively hard-working for their age, or any age. I cannot wait for the world to see them shine!"

The AGT contestants have performed on various stages, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, where they performed a medley of songs sung by the American singer herself. Although the pandemic delayed some of their music releases, they kept filming short videos called Acapop Minis.

Acapop Kids currently consists of 26 members. Here are their names:

Alana Cruz-Ehrlich - New Orleans, Lousiana Aliyah Mastin - Chattanooga, Tennessee Aubree Archibeck - San Diego, California Audrey Cymone - Palos Verdes, California Ava Grace - Chattanooga, Tennessee Camryn Quinlan - Sayville, New York Celine Ngo - Aliso Viejo, California Eliza Pryor - Dallas, Texas Emily Taylor Kaufman - Hollywood, Florida Ethan Hanzilk - Storrs, Connecticut Frankie McNellis - Gilbert, Arizona Harvey Baker Jr. - Houston, Texas Jacob Mullins - Franklin, Tennessee Jaden Coronado - Buffalo, New York Kevelin Jones III - Flint, Michigan Landon Maughan - Jackson, Missouri Lizzy "Ultrasonic" - South Brunswick, New Jersey McKenzie Mack - Canton, Ohio Naisha R Kadiveti - Chesterfield, New Jersey Naren Yalamanchili - Plano, Texas Nick Mangiaratti - Dover, Massachusetts Preston C. Howell - Pembroke Pines, Florida Ryann Barnes - Menlo Park, California Samuel Parker - Buffalo, New York Tanner Massey - Tyler, Texas Zoey Siewert - Vancouver, Canada

Nolan Gibbs was also a part of the Acapop Kids. However, the 15-year-old singing sensation from Massachusetts passed away in his sleep on August 18, 2020. In his memory, the AGT contestants put together a memorial video of Nolan's audition song called This City.

The group has over 41K followers on Instagram and has released covers of several popular songs, including High Horse (Kacey Musgraves), Dynamite (BTS), Fix You (Coldplay), and Shallow (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), among many others.

Other contestants on this week's episode of AGT include Adam Winrich, Bella Brothers, Ben Waites, Duo Rings, Travis Japan, and many more. Fan favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum are back on the judging panel to make tough decisions and entertain the audience.

Readers can keep watching America's Got Talent (AGT) on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far