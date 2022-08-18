What are Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s net worth? Meet the co-hosts of Prime Video’s Making the Cut Season 3

Season 3 of Amazon's Making The Cut will feature ten aspiring fashion entrepreneurs. The show, which premieres on August 19, will be hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have also hosted previous seasons of the show. They are both well-known in the entertainment industry and have net worth of $160 million and $18 million, respectively.

Making The Cut follows fashion entrepreneurs as they brainstorm high fashion runway and accessible looks. Furthermore, the winning look from each week will be available for purchase in limited editions on Amazon Fashion. The show is judged by Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Season Three will feature a new group of 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who are ready to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the newest global phenomenon.

It further adds:

The winner of the series will receive $1 million to invest in their business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion. The winner will also have an opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brands in the Amazon Fashion store.

Fortune explored of co-hosts of Making The Cut season 3

1) Heidi Klum ($160 Million)

Heidi Klum is a German and American model, actress, TV host, businesswoman, fashion designer, TV producer, artist, and occasional singer. Heidi, who was born in Bergisch Gladbach, won a modeling contract worth $300,000 when she was 19. Following this, she became a household name for her work with Vogue, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, and more.

For over 13 years, the 49-year-old was associated with Victoria's Secret as a model. Indeed, the Making The Cut host has worked with brands such as Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, McDonald's, Volkswagen, New Balance, and Astor. She was once the highest-paid model, earning $20 million for her work.

Apart from her modeling career, she has also appeared on television shows like Sex and the City, Spin City, How I Met Your Mother, and Yes, Dear. She also appeared in movies such as Ella Enchanted, The Life and Death of Peter Sellers, The Devil Wears Prada and Perfect Stranger.

She now earns $40 million per year from her various projects, which include television production, hosting, endorsements, and licencing deals. Furthermore, she owns a $5.1 million penthouse in New York City that she bought in 2018.

2) Tim Gunn ($18 Million )

Tim Gunn is an American fashion consultant, television personality, actor, and voice artist. He is largely famous for shows like Project Runway, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style, and Under the Gunn.

He began his career at the Parsons School of Design, where he was the chief creative officer at Liz Claiborne. He rose to prominence in 2004 as a mentor on the reality television show Project Runway. He also won an Emmy for Outstanding Host of a Reality-Competition Program for it.

He later became well-known in the fashion world and launched his own shows, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style and Under the Gunn. He also launched a spinoff series called Project Runway: Junior before leaving the show entirely in 2018 to launch Making the Cut in 2020.

Gunn has also appeared on shows like Ugly Betty, Drop Dead Diva, How I Met Your Mother, Gossip Girl, Family Guy, and BoJack Horseman. He has also authored books including Gunn's Golden Rules: Life's Little Lessons for Making it Work, Shaken, Not Stirred, Tim Gunn's Fashion Bible: The Fascinating History of Everything in Your Closet, and Tim Gunn: The Natty Professor: A Master Class on Mentoring, Motivating, and Making it Work!.

His television projects and book deals have taken his net worth to a whopping $18 million.

Viewers can watch the premiere of Making The Cut on August 19 on Amazon Prime.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal