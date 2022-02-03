From Jennifer Lopez to Britney Spears, 5 surprising guest appearances of How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother is undoubtedly one of the most popular TV shows of modern times. Though the final episode was screened back in 2014, fans of the show still watch it to this day. The show is still up on Disney Hotstar's roster. It got an 84% rating from Rotten Tomatoes and 8.3/10 from IMDb.

Out of many factors, the occasional appearance of celebrities as a cast member of How I Met Your Mother made it more appealing to its viewers. Here we will talk about some of the guest appearances the show has witnessed over its tenure.

How I Met Your Mother: 5 guest appearances

1) Jennifer Lopez

The iconic American singer-actress J-Lo was seen in the role of an author in the fifth season of the show. Her onscreen name was Anita. Her role revolved around her efforts to sort out relationship issues between Barney and Robin. Lopez fans really wished the star had more onscreen time for them to enjoy.

2) Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin, the ever-beautiful diva from Gotham and Deadpool, was seen as a guest cast in this TV show. Baccarin was seen in the role of Chloe, a barista. She had an onscreen crush on Marshall.

3) Kim Kardashian

We bet you didn't see this one coming. The trailblazing American media personality was seen as part of the cast of How I Met Your Mother. She was seen playing a pivotal role in helping Marshall get over the mindblock of not using a public washroom.

4) Candice King

If you are a fan of The Vampire Diaries, you will be glad to know that the dazzling Candice King played a cameo in the second season of the show.

The production team dyed her hair red and she was almost unrecognizable. Candice played the role of a girl called Amy who was the onscreen cousin of Lily.

5) Britney Spears

We saved this one for the end. Britney Spears, the Princess of Pop, was seen playing a short role in the show. Spears acted in the role of a receptionist at the dermatologist's office. Throughout her appearance, Spears was seen making an effort to get noticed by Ted.

Other guest stars who were cast in different episodes of How I Met Your Mother include Enrique Iglesias, Joe Manganiello, Heidi Klum, and more.

Edited by Sabika