Jonathan Goodwin update: Britain's Got Talent star paralyzed, using wheelchair after terrifying stunt went wrong

Following an injury on the stage of America’s Got Talent: Extreme in 2021, Jonathan Goodwin is now using a wheelchair. Goodwin’s fiancée, Amanda Abbington, recently appeared on an episode of the Out to Lunch podcast, revealing that Goodwin is now paralyzed and said,

“He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs. Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again.”

She continued and said,

“He’s paralyzed now, he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

Abbington also mentioned that her partner has stayed positive and strong despite facing a near-death experience and life-changing injuries. She stated that Goodwin’s courage and strength are something she aspires to be like.

Jonathan Goodwin’s stunt gone wrong

Jonathan Goodwin during a press preview of 'The Illusionists - Turn of the Century' at The Theater Center (Image via Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Jonathan Goodwin was severely injured on October 14, 2021, during his performance on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme. Two vehicles suspended in the air struck Goodwin, and he fell on stage while rehearsing for his act.

The incident happened at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Jonathan was clad in a straitjacket and hung upside. He tried to escape between two cars suspended and was eventually stuck between them. The vehicles burst into flames, and he failed to land on the air mattress, hitting his head straight onto the ground.

He suffered several broken bones in his legs, and cuts and burns over his face. The show’s production was temporarily halted at the time, and a spokesperson said,

“During a rehearsal last evening for America’s Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing this act.”

The spokesperson also said that he was immediately admitted to the hospital and received medical care. He shared a picture of his injured face and bandaged hand and wrote that his life took a complete left turn when the accident happened.

Goodwin recently posted another picture on Instagram a few days ago, where he can be seen in his wheelchair, posing with his dog.

