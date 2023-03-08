"Best block ever": Fans left with mixed feelings after Niall blocks Kelly and bags Kala Banham on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new batch of contestants performing in front of the coaches and delivering their best musical skills. They gave it their all in the hopes of one or more of the coaches turning their chairs around and choosing them for their team. While some managed to impress them, others failed to make a mark.

On this week's episode of The Voice, Kala Banham instantly impressed both Niall Horan and Kelly Clarkson with her audition as both the coaches turned their chairs for the contestant. However, at the last minute, Niall pressed the button and blocked Kelly, leaving his fellow coach out of contention to take the singer on her team. Ultimately, Kala chose to be on Niall's team.

Some fans felt that it was an extremely clever move by Niall to block Kelly. Others were disappointed as Kelly couldn't pick Kala, considering the contestant wanted to work with Kelly. One tweeted:

Niall takes Kala Banham on his team after blocking Kelly on The Voice

Tonight's episode of The Voice began with the coaches welcoming a brand new set of contestants for the blind auditions. Kala Banham sat on the coach for her confessional and expressed that she was "freaking out." She revealed that music was all around her when she was young.

Kala's mother is from the Philippines. The contestant revealed that she was part of a competitive acapella group in college. She currently works at a public relations agency, especially with music clients. While she noted that it had been a long time since she'd performed music, Kala expressed that she was grateful for the opportunity to sing on the show.

Although The Voice contestant stated she was happy to work with any one of the coaches, Kala felt that being guided by Kelly Clarkson would be a dream come true. Her mother also expressed her love for the coach.

For her blind audition, Kala performed Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now. Ahead of her performance, she confessed how pursuing music full-time is her passion and promised to give it her best shot. Both Niall and Kelly were instantly impressed and turned their chairs around during the audition.

Niall, however, waited for the moment Kelly pressed her button before pressing his button and blocking his fellow coach. This left Kelly utterly disappointed as she wouldn't stand a chance to convince the contestant to take her on Team Kelly. Other coaches applauded Niall for his smart move. By the end of The Voice contestant's performance, even Chance The Rapper turned his chair.

The 24 year-old Florida native was complimented by the coaches on her song choice and her vocal range. Kelly expressed that they both "would have been beautiful together," if only Niall hadn't blocked her. But she assured the contestant of stealing her from her fellow coach at some point in the competition.

Niall confessed that he loved Kala's storytelling voice and didn't have a contestant like her on his team. He also stated that he used his only block on The Voice and used it on her. Chance stated that she had the most unique voice that the coaches had heard so far in the competition and hoped the singer would join his team.

Ultimately, Kala decided to go with Niall and join his team.

Fans react to Niall's block to Kelly on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Niall's block. While some were disappointed Kala couldn't be on Kelly's team, others applauded Niall for the clever block. Check out what they have to say.

Jac @Eddiethefreak84 Omg Niall used that block PERFECTLY #TheVoice Omg Niall used that block PERFECTLY #TheVoice

Jim Hufford @JimHuffotd #TheVoice The block is wrong, I'm sure some contestants really want one of you particular coaches. @blakeshelton The block is wrong, I'm sure some contestants really want one of you particular coaches.@blakeshelton #TheVoice

Diana Muller @DianaMu89194658 @kellyclarkson They had decided on you…Her mother looked at your big picture at the entrance and she said she loved you…..she cried when she saw Niall had blocked you.

You seem so much happier this season…..we are so glad you’re back! #TheVoice sooooooo sad you were blocked.They had decided on you…Her mother looked at your big picture at the entrance and she said she loved you…..she cried when she saw Niall had blocked you.You seem so much happier this season…..we are so glad you’re back! @kellyclarkson #TheVoice sooooooo sad you were blocked.😞They had decided on you…Her mother looked at your big picture at the entrance and she said she loved you…..she cried when she saw Niall had blocked you.You seem so much happier this season…..we are so glad you’re back!

Donna Rupelt @sweeeetness62 @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I am so disappointed that you got blocked, she wanted to be on your team. @kellyclarkson #TheVoice I am so disappointed that you got blocked, she wanted to be on your team.

Tillisa Johnson @mstilt331 @kellyclarkson #TheVoice wow sorry you got blocked, she wanted you to turn too … darn it @kellyclarkson #TheVoice wow sorry you got blocked, she wanted you to turn too … darn it 😢

Season 23 of The Voice has aired an interesting premiere week. It saw many talented singers and musicians put their best foot forward to impress their coaches. As the installment progresses, many other participants will take to the stage to perform. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday and Tuesday, March 13, 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

