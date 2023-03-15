5 Korean DIY face masks for glass skin

While the sheet masks produced by the Korean beauty industry are widely popular, there is a dedicated fan base for Korean homemade face masks. The masking trend popularized by K-Beauty has shown us that there is more than just traditional clay masks out there to choose from.

Koreans place a high value on skin care because they believe it is indicative of general health. The development of cutting-edge skin care products and treatments is a direct response to this need. Face masks are a staple in Korean beauty routines alongside other skincare products.

Korean DIY face masks don't only comprise of face packs. They often make sheet masks of their own when their skin needs some extra TLC. Instead of adding a new ingredient to their routine when they notice a breakout or irritation, they make do with what they already have.

Disclaimer: Please perform a patch test or consult your dermatologist before trying out the ingredients mentioned in this article.

Face packs and sheet masks: Here’s how to make a Korean DIY face mask for yourself

Before applying any of the Korean DIY face masks, you need to make sure your skin is thoroughly cleansed. It would be best to go for the double cleansing method. First, clean all the makeup and grime with a cleansing oil or balm, then follow it up with a water-based cleanser.

Cleansing before masking is essential because clean skin reaps the most benefits from face masks. This way, you won't trap any oil or dirt under the mask, which can lead to irritated skin.

1) Flour face mask

Flour is not the first thing that comes to mind when we think about Korean DIY face masks. However, many Koreans are known to use flour in their face masks. This face mask helps with brightening the complexion, so you can use it for dark spots and pigmentation.

Ingredients you will need:

Flour

Milk

Honey

Mix all the ingredients together till it has formed into a paste.

Apply the face mask and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Then rinse it off and follow up with your daily skincare routine to lock in all the goodness.

2) Rice water face mask

Rice water is a very common ingredient in K-beauty that we can find in their cosmetic products as well. Rice water is known to have skin-brightening benefits and helps with acne and blemishes.

This face mask does not require you to go out of your way to make it. If you plan to cook rice, simply save the water from the last rinse. Make sure to use water from the last rinse and not from the first or second rinse, as they still contain impurities.

You can splash some rice water on your face, store it in a spray bottle, keep it in a container with cotton pads, or make DIY sheet masks out of them. Choose the method that is most convenient for you and use the face mask regularly to see visible changes to your skin.

3) Green tea face mask

Green tea is great to drink and also good for the skin. With its antioxidant action, it helps fight free radical damage and reduces the visibility of pores. A green tea Korean DIY face mask is really easy to make and something anyone should try at least once.

You can easily get this done while brewing yourself a cup of tea. Let the tea steep for a little longer, till it has a strong green tea flavor because we want the solution to be as concentrated as possible. After it's done and has cooled, you can use it to wash your face.

You can use it in multiple ways, just like rice water. One of the best ways to use a green tea face mask is with a DIY sheet mask. If you have a disposable sheet mask, that would be perfect. If not, simply dip some cotton pads in the concentrated solution and place them on the problem areas.

4) Rosewater sheet mask

Rosewater has many benefits when it comes to skincare. It is one of the best ingredients for sensitive skin, as it visibly calms redness and inflammation. All skin types can benefit from this ingredient.

This Korean DIY face mask can give you great skin along with aromatherapy.

Keep some disposable dry sheet masks handy. Simply dip the mask in rose water and apply it to your face. If the sheet mask begins to dry out, add more rosewater to rehydrate it.

You can also place a few cotton pads in a container and top them up with rosewater. Place the container in your refrigerator and use cold DIY masks whenever your skin is irritated from heavy sun exposure. This will provide relief and prevent dryness caused due to the harsh sun.

5) Hibiscus tea, honey, and rosehip oil sheet mask

Sheet masks are all about hydration. This Korean DIY face mask has hydrating and anti-aging properties. The combination of rosehip oil and hibiscus tea gives the mask strong antioxidant power, thus helping you fight damage caused by environmental aggressors.

Ingredients you will need:

Hibiscus tea

Rosehip oil

Honey

Mix all the ingredients together and make sure the solution is not too thick. Dip the cotton pads in the solution and place them on your face. After leaving it on for 10-15 minutes, rinse the residue off and follow up with your regular skincare.

Korean DIY face masks are most effective when used regularly. It is ideal to use these face masks every alternate day or at least twice a week. Though using them once will give you the best results, it will be best to make them part of your skincare routine.

