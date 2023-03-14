What is Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine? Inside Oscar winner's must-have products

Consistency plays a big role in Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine. Not only did Yeoh make headlines as the first Asian woman to win an Oscar, but she also left us wondering what the secret to her glowing skin was.

You might have spotted Yeoh in several movies like Crazy Rich Asians, Tomorrow Never Dies, Memoirs of a Geisha, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The Oscar winner is well-known for her acting abilities, but she also has a few helpful hints for anyone curious about the secrets behind her skin.

As skincare experts would agree, she has many healthy lifestyle habits that lend to her flawless skin. However, Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine also plays a crucial role, and being consistent with it has maintained her skin at its best.

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine is all about wearing sun protection daily and using a sheet mask regularly

1) Skincare staples she swears by:

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine has two products that she absolutely swears by, i.e., Augustinus Bader Moisturizer and Tatcha The Essence. She also uses the Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Mask on a regular basis.

a) Augustinus Bader Moisturizer

Augustinus Bader Moisturizer is a lightweight, hydrating moisturizer that deeply hydrates the skin. Its anti-aging properties reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles. Because the rate at which our cells replace themselves naturally decreases as we age, it is especially important to use a moisturizer that promotes cell renewal.

The moisturizer also promotes collagen production and skin elasticity, maintains the skin's microbiome, and helps repair the skin barrier if compromised. It reduces redness and irritation and helps prevent damage caused by environmental factors like free radicals and pollution.

b) Tatcha The Essence

This essence is heavy on fermented ingredients, incorporating the staples of a Japanese diet, namely, rice, algae, and green tea. This is the perfect essence to layer other skincare products on top of.

It resurfaces the skin to ensure maximum absorption of subsequent products and maximum benefit to the skin. Fermentation of the ingredients produces amino acids and AHAs such as lactic acid, which are beneficial for exfoliating the skin.

c) Guerlain Orchidée Impériale Mask

This mask is heavy on replenishing the skin. It is a restorative mask that helps repair environmental damage. It is ideal for irritated skin because it reduces the redness and stinging sensation that compromised skin frequently experiences.

It has a calming effect on the skin and makes it look healthy and radiant. After using this mask, you'll notice a difference in the texture as well as the firmness of your skin. The result of using this product is skin that is smooth and elastic.

2) She never skips sunscreen

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine always includes sunscreen. The 58-year-old actress is rigorous with her sunscreen application and stays protected from the sun at all times.

We know how damaging UV rays can be to the skin. They can compromise the skin barrier and can even lead to sunspots and melasma, which are hard to treat with skincare products.

Yeoh admitted to suntanning in her younger days, when suntanning and tanning beds were popular, in a previous interaction with the Stylist. However, after noticing how it affected her skin, she became more conscientious about applying and reapplying sunscreen.

3) Daily masking for hydration

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine includes daily usage of sheet masks. She is all about hydrating her skin and hence makes sure to use at least one sheet mask per day.

Being an actress who often travels long distances by plane, she has to make sure she stays on top of her skincare. Planes can be extremely dehydrating to the skin, so her masking up daily makes complete sense.

Other than full face sheet masks, Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine also includes eye patches. They are not only hydrating but also help with depuffing the under-eye area. Eye patches are great to use right before the makeup application, as they ensure your makeup applies smoothly and doesn't end up being cakey after a few hours.

Michelle Yeoh's skincare routine does not end there as her daily habits and healthy lifestyle play a big role in it too. We know how good sleep, healthy food, and daily workouts are important for our health. Our skin is a reflection of our overall health, both mental and physical.

So the Everything Everywhere All At Once star also makes sure to exercise every single day, savor her food and not overeat, and end her hot showers with a blast of cold water. All of these habits are beneficial to the skin, and the little things add up to make her glow from within.

