Who was Michelle Yeoh married to? Ex-husband's name goes viral on Twitter in wake of Oscars 2023 win

Michelle Yeoh made history with her recent Oscars win at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12. The Malaysian-born actress became the first Asian woman to bag an Academy Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in the 2022 sci-fi/adventure film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Netizens have congratulated Yeoh on her Oscars win and showered praise on her for her work. However, in the midst of this, individuals online did a deep dive into her life to learn more about her as she made headlines. They found details about Yeoh’s ex-husband, whose name is Dickson Poon. His name has now become a topic of conversation on Twitter.

Michelle Yeoh's ex-husband Dickson Poon is the Executive Chairman of a Hong Kong-based jewelry company

Dickson Poon was born into an elite and well-off Hong Kong household. He studied at St Joseph’s College in Hong Kong before moving to Uppingham School in Britain. He later studied economics and philosophy at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

In 1980, he returned to Hong Kong and started his own business. He is currently the Executive Chairman of the Hong Kong-based jewelry company Dickson Concepts. Poon also co-founded the production company D & B films. The company was responsible for the success of a number of action movies, including The Return of Pom Pom and Hong Kong 1941.

Dickson Poon (Image via The Famous People)

In 1984, the company signed Yeoh for a television ad where she had to appear alongside Jackie Chan. Yeoh was 21 at the time and her appearance in the ad helped her step into her motion picture career with the martial arts film Yes, Madam in 1985. Yeon and Poon started dating after that and tied the knot in February 1988.

As soon as Michelle Yeoh's former spouse's name came to light, netizens took to social media to tweet about it. They congratulated the actress on her win but also continued to indirectly jest about Poon's name.

Michelle Yeoh was married to Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991 and took a break from acting during that time. She said it was her conscious decision and not because of any pressure from her ex-husband or his family. She said at the time that it was her choice to leave acting because she believed she was not a good multitasker.

Speaking to Bustle about her marriage and eventual divorce, Michelle Yeoh said that she was unable to conceive children. She also did not want her and Poon to become bitter 10 years down the road. She returned to her acting career after stepping out of her marriage and was welcomed back into the industry with open arms.

Michelle Yeoh is currently engaged to Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh with her partner Jean Todt at the 2023 Oscars (Image via Mike Coppola)

Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh met back in 2004 at a tournament in Shanghai. They instantly hit it off and started dating. The 60-year-old actress has been appreciative and supportive of Todt’s racing career.

Todt, originally from Pierrefort in south-central France, started driving in 1966 and has since won many races, including the World Rally Championship, the Rally de Portugal, and the Tour de France Automobile Rally. He moved into a team management role in 1982. Jean Todt was also the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2009.

Michelle Yeoh with her partner Jean Todt (Image via Getty Images)

Yeoh and Todt often travel the world together. In 2019, Todt said that the couple spent around 185 days on the road, 100 in Geneva, and about 70 days in France. The duo has homes in Hong Kong, the French countryside, Paris, Ipoh, and Kuala Lumpur.

