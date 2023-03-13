Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh: 5 best movies by the Everything Everywhere All At Once star

Michelle Yeoh created history at the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars 2023) by winning her debut nomination. She’s the first Malaysian actress to grab the Golden Man in any category and the second woman of color to win an Academy Award after Halle Berry. The latter won the award for the romantic drama Monster's Ball in 2002.

For the ceremony, Michelle donned a white, sleeveless Dior gown, designed by Jordan Johnson Chung. Jewelry by Moussaieff Diamonds and a Richard Mille watch lent the finishing touches to her ensemble.

In her acceptance speech, Michelle Yeoh said:

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. And ladies, don't let anybody tell you that you are ever past your prime.”

One can stream Everything Everywhere All At Once, on Showtime, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Apple TV. The film is the Oscar 2023 Best Picture winner and is also what got Michelle Yeoh.

The Lady and Crazy Rich Asians are some of Michelle Yeoh’s notable performances

Initially, Michelle Yeoh was known as an action star who does her own stunts, including death-defying ones. This image got a sheen when she established herself as a strong performer through films like Yes, Madam, The Soong Sisters, Police Story 3: Super Cop, and Supercop 2, among others.

In 1997, she debuted in Hollywood with a Bond film, which helped Michelle Yeoh make her mark in the industry, and got her several other movies, leading her to her first Oscar nomination and win.

From Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to a supporting role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Michelle Yeoh has had a remarkable career in Hollywood.

1) Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Whenever Michelle Yeoh’s movies are ranked, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon nabs the numero uno position.

The Malaysian-Chinese actress was one of the leads and portrayed female warrior Yu Shu Lien in the 2000 feature. Upon its release, it became an international sensation and Yeoh broke into the global domain.

Considered one of the best martial arts movies of all time, the Wuxia film can be streamed on the Criterion Channel, DirecTV, and aha. The sequel, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny (2016) is available to stream on Netflix.

It’s one of several Michelle Yeoh movies that are available on the OTT giant apart from Gunpowder Milkshake, The School for Good and Evil, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and the series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

2) The Lady (2011)

No Michelle Yeoh movie list can be complete without mentioning The Lady. In the British biographical film, helmed by Luc Besson, Yeoh portrayed Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former State Counselor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi.

The 2011 release focused on the relationship between Suu Kyi and her late husband Michael Aris (David Thewlis), an Oxford research fellow. Though it received mixed reviews (mostly negative in the West), critics hailed Yeoh’s execution of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Lady can be streamed on Tubi and Amazon.

3) Yes, Madam (1985)

Touted as one of Michelle Yeoh’s best Kung Fu movies, Yes, Madam features her as Senior Inspector Ng, who teams up with a fellow female cop to track down two low-level thieves.

In the Hong Kong actioner, Yeoh’s martial arts demonstration was in full bloom, making Yes, Madam a noteworthy inclusion in her filmography. It’s held as the first movie in the “girls with guns” subgenre.

The film can be bought or rented on Amazon video or can be streamed on Tubi.

4) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Considered among the top 10 Michelle Yeoh movies, Tomorrow Never Dies is a James Bond film. Since it is a Bond film, one would expect the Bond actor, in this case, Pierce Brosnan, to take center stage. However, Yeoh showed that she was no less and definitely not the damsel-in-distress, unlike most Bond girls.

She was at a level with or at times even surpassed Brosnan in numerous action scenes in the Roger Spottiswoode-directorial and also otherwise.

One can stream Tomorrow Never Dies on HBO Max and DirecTV.

5) Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

In Crazy Rich Asians, Michelle Yeoh played the controlling mother of Nicholas "Nick" Young (Henry Golding), the protagonist.

Even though critics loved the whole film, they singled out Yeoh’s authoritative and powerful execution of a woman who disliked her son’s lover. They opined that she struck a delicate balance between being a menacing woman and a caring mother.

Crazy Rich Asians can be streamed on DirecTV.

Honorable mention: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

In the Marvel film, Yeoh played Ying Nan, a guardian of Ta Lo, and Shang-Chi, Xialing's aunt. Her character lent sturdy support to the film and was a crucial part of the overall narrative.

Her solo sequences with Shang-Chi and Xialing are among the notable highlights of the film.

Stream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Disney+.

While the Oscars have concluded, viewers can re-watch the ceremony on Disney+ Hotstar or on ABC’s website.

