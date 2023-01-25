Michelle Yeoh, legendary Ferrari manager Jean Todt's partner, earns historic Oscar nomination

Michelle Yeoh, legendary Ferrari manager Jean Todt's partner, has earned a historic Oscar nomination for her starring role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which also earned her a Golden Globe win earlier this month.

If Yeoh wins, she will become the first Asian woman to triumph in her category. She has also become the first woman of Chinese descent to gain an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

This year's Academy Awards nominations have been particularly fruitful for Everything Everywhere All At Once, the movie for which Michelle Yeoh has been nominated, has received a total of 11 nominations.

Yeoh's co-stars in the movie Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor), Stephanie Hsu, and director Daniel Kwan (nominated for Best Director alongside co-director Daniel Scheinert) were similarly honored.

Michelle Yeoh first rose to fame with her roles in Hong Kong action movies alongside Jackie Chan and Jet Li. She rose to prominence with her appearances in the James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies as the Bond Girl and the Oscar-winning Kung Fu film Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.

Yeoh also recently became part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as she starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Michelle's partner and F1 legend Jean Todt congratulated her on Twitter as he wrote:

"So proud of Michelle, just nominated by the Academy Award in the category of best actress for an Oscar !"

Michelle Yeoh and her relationship with Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh is engaged to former Ferrari general manager and FIA president Jean Todt. The two got engaged in 2008 after four years of dating and have been together in a relationship that has lasted close to two decades. Like Yeoh, Todt was a thought leader and a true legend in his industry.

He spearheaded the dominant Ferrari era in 2000s (from 2000-2005) when the team won five consecutive titles with Michael Schumacher. Todt was the man who brought together a dream team that included Schumacher, Ross Brawn, and Rory Byrne, and together, they transformed the Italian team into a championship-winning juggernaut.

After leaving Ferrari, Todt became the president of the FIA and stayed in that position until the end of the 2021 F1 season. Yeoh and Todt met when he was still Ferrari's general manager. The pair do not have any children together while Todt has a son, Nicholas, from a previous marriage.

