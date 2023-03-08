Adidas x Youth of Paris Campus 80 "Crystal White" sneakers: Price and more explored

Adidas is collaborating with Parisian streetwear label Youth of Paris to launch a brand new makeover upon the Campus 80 sneaker model. The Paris-based label, which has grown from a Tumblr Page, became famous due to streetwear influencer Alex Lopez, the founder and head designer of the brand.

An official release date for the Adidas x Youth of Paris Campus 80 "Crystal White" sneakers hasn't been announced by the three stripes label yet, but according to media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will soon be released on the official e-commerce sites of Adidas and Youth of Paris, the CONFIRMED app, as well as select retailers. It is expected to retail at $100.

Some media outlets reported that the shoe is already available overseas in a few select regions, including the United Kingdom.

The Adidas x Youth of Paris Campus 80 "Crystal White" sneakers features semi-translucent purple outsoles

For those unaware, the Youth of Paris brand kick-started its journey as a Tumblr page in 2011. The label was started by Parisian blogger, influencer, stylist, and consultant Alex Lopez. In an official interview with Hypebeast, Alex spoke about his journey:

"I started with Tumblr in 2011, for me it was a REVOLUTIONARY platform where people can discover new things and share their vision at the same time. It was great, but I wanted more, I wanted to make things in a more structured way, if you know what I mean… So I decided to start my own website."

The streetwear influencer has since amassed a huge fan following due to his signature worn-in and grungy footwear models.

Adidas and Youth of Paris previously launched a "Black" makeover upon the collaborative Campus 80 sneaker on January 28, 2023. Now, the duo has revealed yet another take upon the Campus 80 sneakers in the "Crystal White" makeover.

The shoe comes clad in a crystal white/grey/solar green color scheme. The upper is made out of deconstructed and distressed denim material, which is loosely stitched together with mismatched pieces of textured suede material. It features Lopez's disheveled aesthetics.

Alongside the crystal white hue, the collage effect is further given a flair with the purple topstitching near the heels and eyestays. Another hue is added upon the shoe with the neon green color placed alongside the lacelets, parts of the heel, and lateral panels.

The entire shoe features random stitching lines across the panels. The added overlays in grey hue are affixed upon the lacing system, tongues, and more. The look is finished off with semi-translucent purple outsoles, which also features a graffiti to match the tongue graphic.

The collaborative sneakers will be launched in a custom-made special-edition collector's box. The shoe will be released alongside a specimen ID and will come three pairs of laces - one each in black, purple, and white.

The pair will be launched soon for a retail price of $100 via the official e-commerce site of Adidas and select retailers.

