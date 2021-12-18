G-Dragon features alongside Rihanna, Justin Bieber and more on HYPEBEAST'S most influential people list 2021

K-Pop King G-Dragon is back at it again by being listed on HB100 2021 Most Influential People in Fashion and Street Culture. He is the only Korean artist to be added to the list.

Other than being a musician, G-Dragon is also a fashion icon. His fashion brand PEACEMINUSONE, which he runs with his stylist Gee Eun, shows the artist's skill and talent. His brand mainly focuses on streetstyle, and he has also collaborated with high-end fashion brands such as Nike for the third consecutive year, launching the KWANDO1.

The KWANDO1 was a huge hit, as it sold out within a few minutes of being released. Now, the collection is sold at a whopping average of $650 on eBay.

G-Dragon making the K-Pop world proud

HYPEBEAST releases its end of year list where it highlights and acknowledges the talents of various artists around the world. It recognizes them for their fashion style, music, art and also connects them for influencing their culture to the world.

KLIFE 🍀 @8KLIFE



G-Dragon

Rihanna

Drake

Frank Ocean

Billie Eilish

J Balvin

Jackson Wang

Pharrell Williams

Justin Bieber

Kanye West

Jaden Smith

Lil Nas X



Peaceminusone on 🔥

#BIGBANG #GDRAGON HB100 2021, Musician listG-DragonRihannaDrakeFrank OceanBillie EilishJ BalvinJackson WangPharrell WilliamsJustin BieberKanye WestJaden SmithLil Nas XPeaceminusone on 🔥 HB100 2021, Musician listG-DragonRihannaDrakeFrank OceanBillie EilishJ BalvinJackson WangPharrell WilliamsJustin BieberKanye WestJaden SmithLil Nas XPeaceminusone on 🔥 #BIGBANG #GDRAGON https://t.co/nqqYNtItf1

G-Dragon, alongside other artists such as Rihanna and Justin Bieber, made it to the list. It is indeed a proud moment for not just the artist, but for all K-Pop fans as well.

Artists create innovative ideas in the form of fashion, music on world issues such as peace, mental well-being and protecting the environment.

ART💭 @gd8804 HB100 G-DRAGON



One of the innovators that moved culture✒ HB100 G-DRAGONOne of the innovators that moved culture✒ https://t.co/Mu887bKUyf

K-Pop fans love and support the king for achievement

K-Pop fans have taken to various social media platforms expressing their excitement to see the name of the king of K-Pop amongst the list of HB100 Most Influential list of 2021 and congratulated him.

°Kans @pinked_out



G-Dragon is listed as one of HB100 and Kwondo1 as the nominee of the best sneaker of 2021.



So proud of you!!!



cr:



hypebeast.com/hb100/2021/g-d… Congratulations to Kwon Jiyong, G-Dragon, and PEACEMINUSONE.G-Dragon is listed as one of HB100 and Kwondo1 as the nominee of the best sneaker of 2021.So proud of you!!! @IBGDRGN cr: @HYPEBEAST Congratulations to Kwon Jiyong, G-Dragon, and PEACEMINUSONE. G-Dragon is listed as one of HB100 and Kwondo1 as the nominee of the best sneaker of 2021. So proud of you!!! @IBGDRGN cr: @HYPEBEAST hypebeast.com/hb100/2021/g-d… https://t.co/D6BCKsSMiF

bigbangupdates @bigbangupdates G-Dragon part of Hypebeast’s “HB100” 3 years in a row bigbangupdates.com/2017/12/g-drag… G-Dragon part of Hypebeast’s “HB100” 3 years in a row bigbangupdates.com/2017/12/g-drag…

🌼Kwon-GD🌼 @KwonGdragon88 G-Dragon was listed in the HB100 2021 year end list which highlights THE BEST talents who've made Remarkable Contributions to the world of Fashion & Street Culture.



'..PEACEMINUSONE has grown rapidly in popularity since its inception 5 years ago'



Congrats Jiyong!👑🔥 G-Dragon was listed in the HB100 2021 year end list which highlights THE BEST talents who've made Remarkable Contributions to the world of Fashion & Street Culture.'..PEACEMINUSONE has grown rapidly in popularity since its inception 5 years ago'Congrats Jiyong!👑🔥 https://t.co/fbQUMXFzo7

G-Dragon took over the Korean market at a young age, and his global dominance is on a meteoric rise. He has added in volumes to the world of street fashion and culture and undoubtedly deserves this achievement.

All K-Pop followers are eager to see what the year 2022 has in store with the works of this genius Korean artist. It will surely be something to look forward to.

