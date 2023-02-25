Who is Abby Choi? Ex-husband under the scanner in wake of Hong Kong model's brutal murder

Abby Choi, a fashion influencer with 80,000 followers on Instagram, was found dead in a village home in Tai Po, Hong Kong, days after the 28-year-old was reported missing on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Authorities said that they are currently searching for Abby Choi's ex-husband after her dismembered body parts, along with a meat slicer, an electric saw, and some clothing, were discovered in a home that was rented by her ex-father-in-law.

On Saturday, authorities announced that they have arrested Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong’s parents and elder brother in connection with the murder. However, Alex Kwong remains at large.

Abby Choi, a fashionista in Hong Kong, was considered a style icon before she was killed

Abby Choi, who gained international recognition after she was featured in L’Officiel Monaco as a “style icon,” was considered a popular socialite, who was often pictured at Paris fashion week rubbing shoulders with celebrities.

Abby Choi, who shares a daughter with her now suspected killer/ex-husband, Alex Kwong, was reported missing on Tuesday after she failed to pick up her daughter.

Authorities said surveillance footage captured Choi before she went missing. The video also showed a white male suspect with a large white plastic box before loading the box into the vehicle.

As per Sky News on Friday, police discovered her mutilated body parts along with her identity card, credit cards, and other items in a home that was being rented by the ex-husband’s father.

Following the horrific discovery, at a news conference, Superintendent Alan Chung said:

"Police have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously."

He added:

"Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks."

Police said after entering the home on Friday, they found human remains in a pot of soup and added that they are yet to locate the victim’s head and torso.

Authorities said that they had arrested Abby Choi’s ex-husband’s parents and elder brother, suspected of killing the influencer over financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars in property.

As per multiple reports, Choi supposedly financially supported her ex-husband’s family after they divorced.

In 2016, Choi married her current husband, the son of the founder of Hong Kong’s casual dining chain TamJai Yunnan Mixian. Reportedly, she stopped supporting her ex-husband’s family after tying the knot with her new husband.

While police continue to search for Choi’s ex-husband, who they say was directly involved in her murder, the suspect's family members were taken into custody and will reportedly face murder charges.

