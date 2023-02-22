Who is Julia Faustyna? All about the woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann as missing girl’s parents agree to DNA test 

Julia Faustyna, a 21-year-old young woman from Poland, is making headlines around the world after claiming she could be Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who vanished from her room in a Portuguese resort in 2007 while her parents were having dinner at a nearby restaurant.

The parents of Madeleine McCann have now agreed to do a DNA test for a Polish woman, Julia Faustyna, who believes she’s their daughter as she shares a distinct similarity with the missing toddler.

In several Instagram posts, Faustyna claimed that she has coloboma in her right eye in the same place as McCann, noting that the brown smudge has since faded.

Rose @901Lulu For reference here are some more comparison pictures. Julia Faustyna, also identified as Julia Wendell or Julia Wandelt, is from Poland. She is not sure of her exact birthdate and definitely has a story to tell. Whether she is Madeleine McCann or not, Julia deserves some answers… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… For reference here are some more comparison pictures. Julia Faustyna, also identified as Julia Wendell or Julia Wandelt, is from Poland. She is not sure of her exact birthdate and definitely has a story to tell. Whether she is Madeleine McCann or not, Julia deserves some answers… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/9AMsLFgk6P

Faustyna also said that she had moles on her leg, a description that matched the missing toddler, and added that she does not recall any details of her childhood except for going on holidays in “hot places’ with “colored buildings.”

What we know so far about Julia Faustyna, the Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann

A week ago, a Polish woman named Julia Faustyna created an Instagram account “iammadeleinemccan” and began ardently professing that she was the daughter of Gerry and Kate McCann, whose 3-year-old daughter, Madeleine, went missing while on a vacation in a Portuguese resort in 2007.

Faustyna said that she opened the account after the police allegedly failed to take her seriously on her assertions.

Faustyna did not disclose any details about her early years, including her current family, who she believes are not her blood relatives, but said that she tried to obtain a birth certificate without any success.

Faustyna, who, as per The Daily Beast, is also referred to as Julia Wandelt and Julia Wendell, has posted several photos, including pictures from her childhood, stating that she remembers holidays in sunny places but does not recall any of her current family members being around her at the time. Speaking to the publication, she said:

"I don’t remember most of my childhood but my earliest memory is very strong and It’s about holidays in hot place where was a beach and White or very light-coloured buildings with apartments. I remember that I saw turtles on the beach it was little Bay as I can remember I saw turtles then and there were other children and they tried to touch small turtles. I don’t see my family in this memory."

Faustyna also posted a sketch of the suspect from McCann’s missing person page, claiming that he was her abuser. However, Faustyna did not elaborate on the abuse she suffered as a child. She said:

“I recognise this person..it looks very similar to my abuser. I need you to help me because the Police are ignoring me.”

Faustyna, who said that she heard about the McCann case from her grandmother, has been pleading with Gerry and Kate McCann to agree to a DNA test to which they have since consented.

The spokesperson for Julia Faustyna says that her background is complicated

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Julia Faustyna named Fia Johansson as her spokesperson, who expressed concerns about the mental state of her client. In a video statement on Faustyna's page, Johansson asked people to stop harassing her client, who has been mercilessly trolled following her claims.

Johansson mentioned that Julia Faustyna's mental state was extremely fragile, as her “background was challenging and messy", adding that people should respect her privacy while the claims are being officially investigated. She said:

“When everything is done in the investigation in a few weeks, you can learn more, but more now, please respect this woman’s privacy.”

She added:

“There is no need to spew hatred, judgment, and especially threats towards a person in need. This is unacceptable and needs to stop.”

In October 2022, Christian Brueckner, a German suspect presently serving a prison sentence in Oldenburg prison in northern Germany, was accused of abducting and killing Madeleine McCann and was charged with three counts of assault and three counts of child abuse.

Authorities said that Brueckner was working as a handyman in the same Portugal resort where McCann disappeared.

Poll : 0 votes