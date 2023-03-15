Team Niall so stacked": The Voice fans rejoice as Team Niall leads with 8 contestants after episode 4

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestant hopefuls participating in the fourth round of blind auditions. They gave it their all to impress the coaches and receive their chair turns. While some left the coaches stunned, others failed to do so and headed home.

After this week's episode of The Voice, Niall managed to bag 2 talented contestants, Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss, making his total to 8, the most out of all coaches. Fans rejoiced Team Niall's score and felt that he already had the season winner in his team of talented singers and musicians. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 23 of the competition has only begun and viewers have already picked their favorite contestants, rooting for them to take it all the way. The singers performed in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who returned after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.

Which contestants are part of Team Niall on The Voice?

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the four coaches getting ready for a fresh round of blind auditions and witnessing many impressive performances. While the coaches had their pitches all ready, it seems like Niall Horan is having the best time successfully convincing talented contestants to be part of his team.

As of Episode 4, TEAM NIALL is stacked with eight talented contestants. Tonight, the coach bagged two of them successfully. Check out the full list below:

Ross Clayton, 33, McLoud, Oklahoma Michael B, 29, Los Angeles Califonia Kala Banham, 24, Windermere, Florida Ryley Tate Wilson, 15, Montgomery, Alabama Jerome Godwin, 20, Montgomery, Alabama Laura Littleton, 23, Dickson, Tennessee Kate Cosentino, 23, Kansas City, Missouri Tiana Goss, 28, Los Angeles, California

TEAM BLAKE followed suit with seven members in his "last team."

Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri Tasha Jessen, 20, Colorado Springs Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida Carlos Rising, 28, Wilmington, North Carolina Walker Wilson, 24, Nashville, Tennessee EJ Michels, 31, Draper, Utah Mary Kate Connor, 17, Ashburn, Virginia

TEAM KELLY earned six talented contestants on The Voice after episode 4.

Holly Brand, 22, Meridian, Mississippi D.Smooth, 25, Birmingham, Alabama Sheer Element (Group), Los Angeles, California Allie Keck, 28, Nashville, Tennessee Ali, 24, Walnut, California Marcos Covos, 30, Dallas, Texas

Chance The Rapper tied with Kelly, having six contestants on his team.

Sorelle (sister trio), Lexington, Ohio NOIVAS, 30, Hutto, Texas Magnus, 25, Virginia Beach Jamar Langley, 36, Andrews, South Carolina Manasseh Samone, 22, Dallas, Texas Chloe Abbott, 24, Detroit Michigan

Fans react to Team Niall leading the coach stats on The Voice

Fans took to social media to celebrate Niall's lead amongst coaches with eight contestants. They were extremely happy with the team as they felt that all of them were talented singers and musicians. Check out what they have to say.

GPS17 @GlennShumsky @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Niall, your talent acquisitions have been fantastic ! Good luck @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Niall, your talent acquisitions have been fantastic ! Good luck 👍

Douglas Armstrong lll @Dougarmst14 #TheVoice Mr niall horan congratulations on adding Tianna goss and Kate to your voice team this season and I'm am looking forward to hearing team niall in the battle round of the voice show @NiallOfficial Mr niall horan congratulations on adding Tianna goss and Kate to your voice team this season and I'm am looking forward to hearing team niall in the battle round of the voice show @NiallOfficial #TheVoice

Samantha Dilley @Sbennett7897 @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Tonight you got amazing talent on you team!!! Lets continue in getting more talented people!!! Go Team Niall!!!! @NiallOfficial #TheVoice Tonight you got amazing talent on you team!!! Lets continue in getting more talented people!!! Go Team Niall!!!!

Rafa ♡ @solonghbw #TeamNiall #TheVoice Niall has been turning his chair for and being chosen by the right people Niall has been turning his chair for and being chosen by the right people ❤ #TeamNiall #TheVoice https://t.co/pMSXKeAsMf

The Samantha Show @Horan4BTR #TheVoice Niall is going to be sitting there in the next few episodes slamming his button, unable to turn around because he filled up his team so fast, but his team stays slaying #TeamNiall Niall is going to be sitting there in the next few episodes slamming his button, unable to turn around because he filled up his team so fast, but his team stays slaying #TeamNiall #TheVoice

Season 23 of The Voice has seen a number of talented singers and musicians take to the stage to deliver some of their best performances. In the coming weeks, more hopefuls will participate to impress the coaches and get selected in their teams. Viewers will have to tune in to see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes