Team Niall so stacked": The Voice fans rejoice as Team Niall leads with 8 contestants after episode 4

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestant hopefuls participating in the fourth round of blind auditions. They gave it their all to impress the coaches and receive their chair turns. While some left the coaches stunned, others failed to do so and headed home.
After this week's episode of The Voice, Niall managed to bag 2 talented contestants, Kate Cosentino and Tiana Goss, making his total to 8, the most out of all coaches. Fans rejoiced Team Niall's score and felt that he already had the season winner in his team of talented singers and musicians. One tweeted:
The hit NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Season 23 of the competition has only begun and viewers have already picked their favorite contestants, rooting for them to take it all the way. The singers performed in front of coaches - Kelly Clarkson, who returned after a brief break, first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton.
Which contestants are part of Team Niall on The Voice?
Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the four coaches getting ready for a fresh round of blind auditions and witnessing many impressive performances. While the coaches had their pitches all ready, it seems like Niall Horan is having the best time successfully convincing talented contestants to be part of his team.
As of Episode 4, TEAM NIALL is stacked with eight talented contestants. Tonight, the coach bagged two of them successfully. Check out the full list below:
- Ross Clayton, 33, McLoud, Oklahoma
- Michael B, 29, Los Angeles Califonia
- Kala Banham, 24, Windermere, Florida
- Ryley Tate Wilson, 15, Montgomery, Alabama
- Jerome Godwin, 20, Montgomery, Alabama
- Laura Littleton, 23, Dickson, Tennessee
- Kate Cosentino, 23, Kansas City, Missouri
- Tiana Goss, 28, Los Angeles, California
TEAM BLAKE followed suit with seven members in his "last team."
- Neil Salsich, 34, St. Louis, Missouri
- Tasha Jessen, 20, Colorado Springs
- Alex Whalen, 43, Indian Rocks Beach, Florida
- Carlos Rising, 28, Wilmington, North Carolina
- Walker Wilson, 24, Nashville, Tennessee
- EJ Michels, 31, Draper, Utah
- Mary Kate Connor, 17, Ashburn, Virginia
TEAM KELLY earned six talented contestants on The Voice after episode 4.
- Holly Brand, 22, Meridian, Mississippi
- D.Smooth, 25, Birmingham, Alabama
- Sheer Element (Group), Los Angeles, California
- Allie Keck, 28, Nashville, Tennessee
- Ali, 24, Walnut, California
- Marcos Covos, 30, Dallas, Texas
Chance The Rapper tied with Kelly, having six contestants on his team.
- Sorelle (sister trio), Lexington, Ohio
- NOIVAS, 30, Hutto, Texas
- Magnus, 25, Virginia Beach
- Jamar Langley, 36, Andrews, South Carolina
- Manasseh Samone, 22, Dallas, Texas
- Chloe Abbott, 24, Detroit Michigan
Fans react to Team Niall leading the coach stats on The Voice
Fans took to social media to celebrate Niall's lead amongst coaches with eight contestants. They were extremely happy with the team as they felt that all of them were talented singers and musicians. Check out what they have to say.
Season 23 of The Voice has seen a number of talented singers and musicians take to the stage to deliver some of their best performances. In the coming weeks, more hopefuls will participate to impress the coaches and get selected in their teams. Viewers will have to tune in to see how it all pans out.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice next Monday, March 20, and Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.