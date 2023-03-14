"You wasted a block!": Fans react as Kelly loses a contestant even after blocking Blake on The Voice

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the next set of contestants participating in the third round of blind auditions. They put their best foot forward to impress the coaches and receive their chair turns. While some delivered iconic performances, others failed to hit the mark.

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw Niall Horan as the frontrunner coach. Many contestant hopefuls preferred him over other coaches as he geared himself to be one of the most successful first-time coaches in the history of the franchise. The same was true of Tennesse native Laura Littleton.

The singer impressed the coaches and had Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan and Blake Shelton turn their chairs for her. Although Kelly used her only block this season on Blake, preventing him from choosing Laura, the contestant ultimately chose Niall as her coach, leaving Kelly and viewers surprised. One tweeted:

The Voice contestant Laura Littleton chooses Niall over Kelly's block

This week's episode of The Voice began with the four coaches getting ready to pick their choice of contestants. Throughout the audition round, they seemed to enjoy the singers' vocal range and turned their chairs when they thought the hopeful could fit well with their team and they could coach them to their utmost potential. A few unfortunate contestants couldn't make the cut.

Laura Littleton took to the stage to perform Harry Styles' Sign Of The Times. Her voice instantly struck a chord with the coaches, with Kelly recognizing the original singer. As soon as the contestant hit a high note, Kelly, Niall and Blake turned their chairs. But before Blake could enjoy the performance, he realized that Kelly had blocked him.

This meant that Blake was free to enjoy the audition but would not be able to pitch for Laura to join his team. The Voice coach was evidently disappointed with the block but resigned to his fate. Kelly was extremely happy with the block and cheered throughout the singer's performance. Niall was also impressed.

After the performance, Kelly realized that she should have blocked Niall instead of Blake, but she couldn't understand the contestant's original inspiration. Laura, for her part, thanked Blake for creating a legacy on the show and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the same. She also said that she felt inspired by Chance The Rapper's attitude towards his work and family, which earned her a hug from him.

While Blake expressed that he was grateful to be "part of the ride," fellow coach Kelly mentioned that he was the "King" of The Voice. Hinting at herself, Kelly asked The Voice contestant if she was "into Queens." Blake, however, wanted Laura to understand who took away the opportunity for the both of them to work together, referring to Kelly's block.

Kelly Clarkson then told Laura:

“I need you to know that I love you so much that I used my only block on you. I feel like you’re going to attract people from different genres. You just have all these cool connections vocally…this is like Dolly (Parton) meets Florence and the Machine.”

Niall Horan, for his part, noticed how Laura enjoyed performing on stage and complimented her voice and song choice. Chance The Rapper confessed to regretting not turning around for the contestant, saying that she seemed like a cool person.

By the end of her audition, The Voice contestant picked Niall as her coach.

Fans react to Kelly losing the contestant even after her block on The Voice

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on Kelly's block. While some felt bad for her, others felt she should have blocked Niall instead of Blake. Check out what they have to say.

Season 23 of the series has been an interesting watch so far. As the installment progresses, the contestants will have to give it their all to secure their safety. Viewers will have to wait and find out who makes it to the end.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of The Voice tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

