"So glad you picked up Manasseh!": Fans thank Chance The Rapper for choosing The Voice alum Manasseh Samone

Popular reality competition series The Voice season 23 aired a brand new episode on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a fresh set of contestants participating in the next round of blind auditions. They put their best foot forward and delivered impressive performances in front of the coaches in hopes of having one or more turn their chairs and select them for their team.

On this week's episode of The Voice, 22 year-old singer Manasseh delivered a breathtaking performance that impressed the coaches. She had previously appeared on season 22 of the the show but couldn't get too far.

Chance The Rapper was the only coach who turned his chair and selected her for her team. Fans thanked the coach for choosing her and slammed the other coaches for not turning. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Season 23 of the singing competition has just begun and viewers have already picked their favorite contestants and are rooting for them to win. Coaches this season include Kelly Clarkson, who returned after a brief hiatus alongside first-time coaches Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper, and OG coach Blake Shelton, who will bid goodbye to the show after this season.

Chance The Rapper turns his chair for Manasseh Samone on The Voice

The Voice @NBCTheVoice "Rise Up" sounds AMAZING on Manasseh Samone's pipes "Rise Up" sounds AMAZING on Manasseh Samone's pipes https://t.co/iBjnvyGt1Y

Tonight's episode of The Voice saw the four coaches getting ready for a brand new batch of contestants displaying their talent in the third round of blind auditions. Throughout the episode, they witnessed impressive performances and turned their chairs. For a few unfortunate ones, the coaches wanted more and the hopefuls failed to deliver, cutting their journey on the show short.

Manasseh Samone, who had previously participated on season 22 of The Voice, gave the competition another shot. For her blind audition, she performed Andra Day's Rise Up. The judges were instantly intrigued, listening to her vocal range. As soon as she hit the first falsetto, Chance The Rapper turned his chair and cheered for the singer as her family celebrated the chair turn.

Throughout the performance, The Voice contestant delivered many perfect high notes, but unfortunately failed to turn any other chairs. This meant that she would automatically be on Chance The Rapper's team. The coach was extremely happy as he cheered for her and gave her a standing ovation.

Chance The Rapper then asked his fellow coaches if they were "crazy" to not turn around for Manasseh. He called it the "biggest blessing of the whole show so far." The coach said that he couldn't believe he got her without having to fight with the other coaches. Chance complimented the singer's tone and the ability to control her breath, calling her voice unique.

While Kelly Clarkson loved The Voice contestant's tone, she felt that Manasseh was struggling to find a balance between "technique and passion." Niall Horan pointed out that her voice was "far from his wheelhouse," which prevented him from turning the chair for her. OG coach Blake Shelton congratulated her for being part of the competition.

Fans thank Chance The Rapper for choosing Manasseh on The Voice

Fans loved Manasseh's performance and thanked Chance The Rapper for turning the chair for her.

Pamela @Pamski827 @chancetherapper #TheVoice Manasseh has a beautiful voice, good choice for your team! @chancetherapper #TheVoice Manasseh has a beautiful voice, good choice for your team!

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee If at first you don’t succeed, put in a ton of work and come back on #TheVoice stronger than ever! Congratulations to Manasseh and #TeamChance If at first you don’t succeed, put in a ton of work and come back on #TheVoice stronger than ever! Congratulations to Manasseh and #TeamChance!

🍀💎Raquel💎🍀 @DulceFloCruz99 🏼 🏼 🏼 #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds Manasseh did wonderful with Rise Up, I LOVE THAT SONG!! Manasseh did wonderful with Rise Up, I LOVE THAT SONG!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #TheVoice #VoiceBlinds

A few fans were disappointed with the other coaches for not choosing Manasseh.

Cara @Cara20686185 @chancetherapper #TheVoice that’s so messed up you’re the only one who turned four Manessah @chancetherapper #TheVoice that’s so messed up you’re the only one who turned four Manessah

Season 23 of the series has already seen a number of talented singers and musicians deliver their talent and secure a spot with one of the coaches' teams. As the installment progresses, fans will be introduced to more contestant hopefuls. They will have to tune in to see what more is in store this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of NBC's The Voice tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes