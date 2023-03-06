"Not meant for us to see" - Harry Styles' One Direction Instagram story sparks hilarious reactions online 

Harry Styles made headlines after posting a story on Instagram and several fans reacted to it online. In the picture, the singer could be seen wearing a One Direction t-shirt as he stood inside a gym, and clicked a mirror selfie. The singer then deleted the story just a short while after posting it online.

As soon as the picture went viral on social media, netizens began hilariously reacting to it. One Twitter, user reacted and said:

“This was definetly not meant for us to see"

The picture of Harry in the One Direction t-shirt seems to be creating a buzz on social media, as the split of the band members broke many music lovers’ hearts.

The band parted ways in 2015 when Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson went on to pursue solo projects.

Social media users react to Harry Styles wearing a One Direction t-shirt and then posting the image on Instagram

As Harry Styles uploaded and then instantly deleted his Instagram story where he could be seen wearing a One Direction t-shirt, netizens seemed to notice it pretty quickly and shared their reactions on social media. With many being shocked, others also shared hilarious reactions on Twitter.

breanna @24hrsrry everyone clicking the “harrystyles added to their story” notification everyone clicking the “harrystyles added to their story” notification https://t.co/a5ZvLnfc0A

َ @larryshousei harry styles 2020 harry styles 2023 harry styles 2020 harry styles 2023 https://t.co/7ZDc7BhUwc

َ @HSFEATURES We will never recover from this photo of Harry Styles. We will never recover from this photo of Harry Styles. 😭 https://t.co/ASuiDLAvML

sandra ◟̽◞̽ @larrycaring I BLOODY HOPE HARRY STYLES SEES THIS I BLOODY HOPE HARRY STYLES SEES THIS https://t.co/IhKpo3TEPr

elisha 🌱 @7Osloveontour need to be on harry styles close friends story need to be on harry styles close friends story https://t.co/c3XnVjKlwa

Harry Styles Band Updates @hsbandflorals Not about the band but MISTER STYLES JUST SHARED THIS PICTURE OF HIM FANGIRLING DURING HIS WORKOUT SESSION VIA HIS STORY !!!



He deleted it 🧍🏼‍♀️ Not about the band but MISTER STYLES JUST SHARED THIS PICTURE OF HIM FANGIRLING DURING HIS WORKOUT SESSION VIA HIS STORY !!! He deleted it 🧍🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/yDuZFwCV6M

As the incident went viral online, many others have been speculating that Harry Styles posted the picture by mistake, as he might want to share it only with his “close friends” on Instagram. Others have also been speculating about a 1D reunion.

Is One Direction going to reunite? Details explored about the band and its breakup

Many speculated that One Direction, which once consisted of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, will have a reunion. However, no information about the same has been revealed by any of the former band members.

Speaking of the band, it was formed more than a decade ago, in 2010, as the boys started out their journey on X Factor. Soon after, it became one of the biggest bands in the world, as it had sales of more than 35 million worldwide.

Furthermore, after working on several songs together, and creating a lot of hit music, the band finally decided to part ways 5 years later, in August 2015. All of this happened a few months after Zayn Malik left the group. At the time, the band members revealed that they wanted to part ways as each one of them wished to make their own music.

Furthermore, talking about Harry Styles and the band, he has often expressed his gratitude to the band and its members. Once in his caption, he talked about the pleasure of meeting and working with the “most incredible people.” He thanked all the members of the band, and continued to call them his “friends.”

As of now, there is no news about the speculated reunion of the band, or about how and why Styles uploaded the picture that created a buzz on social media.

