“#scammys”: ‘Beyonce robbed’ trends online in wake of Harry Styles winning AOTY at Grammys

While Beyonce might be the artist to have won more Grammys than any other artist in history, she still lost to Harry Styles this year when it came to the title of Album of the Year. As Styles’ Harry’s House won over Beyonce’s Renaissance, the internet was baffled over the fact that the Crazy in Love singer could not take the gramophone home for the Album of the Year.

Calling it “Scammys,” many social media users pointed out that it is Beyonce’s fourth year of not winning the Album of the Year award at the Grammys. One netizen took to Twitter and said:

“Harry's House won AOTY. I'm so sorry but.. this is the 4th time Beyoncé got robbed for AOTY knowing damn well Renaissance is a lot better than Harry's House. Unbelievable. SCAMMYS ARE AT IT AGAIN!”

melissa - forever i'm that girl @SPITONMEBEYONCE Harry's House won AOTY. I'm so sorry but.. this is the 4th time Beyoncé got robbed for AOTY knowing damn well Renaissance is a lot better than Harry's House. Unbelievable. SCAMMYS ARE AT IT AGAIN! Harry's House won AOTY. I'm so sorry but.. this is the 4th time Beyoncé got robbed for AOTY knowing damn well Renaissance is a lot better than Harry's House. Unbelievable. SCAMMYS ARE AT IT AGAIN!

To date, the Alien Superstar singer has won 32 Grammys in various categories. This year, the artist did not go home empty-handed, as she won the gramophone for the best R&B song for Cuff It.

Social media users infuriated over the fact that Beyonce yet again did not win Album of the Year at the Grammys

Beyonce is a megastar who has fans from all over the world. This is why when the Run the World singer lost to Harry Styles, fans were annoyed and confused as to why Renaissance did not win the Best Album award.

A few called out the award show and highlighted the fact that Beyonce has been “robbed” of the award for 4 years now.

Ernest Owens @MrErnestOwens



This was so underwhelming.



People are leaving by the masses. Beyoncé was robbed.This was so underwhelming.People are leaving by the masses. #GRAMMYs Beyoncé was robbed. This was so underwhelming.People are leaving by the masses. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/Ih9aFMbqNi

feddy @_randomF Every year mediocre white pop artist clean house. Beyoncé was robbed, AGAIN. #GRAMMYs Every year mediocre white pop artist clean house. Beyoncé was robbed, AGAIN. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/hOQy9AHnHh

lexita 💫 @honeychata miss Adele has had enough of Beyoncé being robbed miss Adele has had enough of Beyoncé being robbed https://t.co/cQTl8795Rp

carla ❦ @jenscoulter #GRAMMYs anyways even though beyonce was robbed AOTY she still made history as the most awarded grammy artist in history #Grammys2023 anyways even though beyonce was robbed AOTY she still made history as the most awarded grammy artist in history #Grammys2023 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/yEtdxM4wYV

X @christherebooot Idk what happened today but I know Beyoncé was robbed in broad daylight Idk what happened today but I know Beyoncé was robbed in broad daylight

Fer ³⁰ @adeleisbaee Adele, Beyoncé I’m so sorry, you were robbed queens Adele, Beyoncé I’m so sorry, you were robbed queens https://t.co/TqfVb5NEwu

Olayemi Olurin @msolurin #grammys And I don’t give a damn what Harry’s album sounded like! Beyoncé was robbed goddammit And I don’t give a damn what Harry’s album sounded like! Beyoncé was robbed goddammit😂 #grammys https://t.co/u5jmcz8iyd

Many fans also highlighted the fact that the singer might have won the most number of Grammys, but sadly, she hasn’t been the recipient of the best album trophy. Harry Styles also talked about how the other singers inspired him deeply and said:

“I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me at a lot of different times in my life. I listen to everyone in this category when I’m alone. I think on nights like tonight, it’s obviously so important for us to remember there’s no such thing as best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is gonna get us one of these.”

In addition to Harry Styles, other nominees included Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, singer and flutist Lizzo, British vocalist Adele, and disco-era Swedish hitmaker ABBA.

Other Grammy winners explored as Kim Petras' win creates history

With her 32nd award in hand, Beyonce is not just the singer with the most gramophones at home, she is also the artist to have the maximum number of nominations all these years. Besides Beyonce and Harry Styles, Kim Petras and Sam Smith won the award for Best Pop Duo Performance for their song, Unholy.

With this win, Petras became the first trans woman ever to win a Grammy Award.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨❄️ @thatswiftbitch KIM PETRAS JUST WON A GRAMMY KIM PETRAS JUST WON A GRAMMY https://t.co/H2ZWcVNVma

Lizzo won the Record of the Year for About Damn Time, and Bonnie Raitt won the Song of the Year for Just Like That. Samara Joy became the Best New Artist, and Taylor Swift won the Best Music Video award.

Others on the winning list also include Michael Buble, Snarky Puppy, Ozzy Osbourne, John Beasley, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Bad Bunny, Masa Takumi, and many other talented singers and artists.

Poll : 0 votes