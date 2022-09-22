What did Olivia Wilde say about Harry Styles-Chris Pine's spitgate? Don't Worry Darling director clears the air around infamous incident

Olivia Wilde's Don’t Worry Darling, starring Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine, is all set to hit theaters on Friday, September 23, 2022. However, a lot of speculation about feuds between the cast followed the movie and among it was the speculation of a feud between Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Fueling this was a video from the Venice International Film Festival which was making rounds online. In the video, according to netizens, Styles spat on Chris.

The incident, which came to be known as "spitgate," was addressed several times by the cast, who rubbished it. However, the film's director Olivia Wilde, who hadn't said a word about it, finally spoke up. In an appearance on The Late Show, Wilde called the rumors "ridiculous."

ceo of kory @korysverse someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? https://t.co/jpow9JT8pk

Olivia Wilde opens up about "spitgate" rumors

Wilde, who appeared on the talk show on Wednesday, September 21, spoke about Don't Worry Darling and all the controversies and rumors surrounding it. Although the internet seemed to believe that Styles spat on Pine as he took his seat at the film festival, Wilde cleared the air and said:

“Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere that they can. Harry did not spit on Chris.”

Apart from Olivia Wilde and Styles, who denied the rumors, even Chris Pine, who was sitting right next to Wilde, spoke about the controversy and said:

“This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

Mike Graf @mikey_graf It's been over a week, and I still can't figure out if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine. It's been over a week, and I still can't figure out if Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine.

Singer Harry Styles, meanwhile, seemed to take the whole incident quite lightly and addressed it briefly at his Madison Square Garden concert. He said:

“This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped in very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine.”

Chicks in the Office @ChicksInTheOff “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” - Harry Styles “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” - Harry Styles https://t.co/uEGCpw4vUz

Don't Worry Darling and the array of controversies

It is worth noting that "spitgate" wasn't the only controversy that the movie saw. Earlier, news of Shia LeBeouf being fired from the film also made its rounds. The controversy became headlines after there was news of a feud between LaBeouf and Florence Pugh.

As she spoke to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, Olivia Wilde addressed those claims too and said:

“Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress, which I’m very happy I did."

She added that she was sad that they were unable to make it work, but after some information about him was made public, Wilde was glad to have made the decision.

There were also other claims about the less-than-cordial relationship between Olivia Wilde and the cast. However, these rumors were dismissed by the film's cinematographer Matthew Libatique, who said that there was absolutely no drama on the set.

Don't Worry Darling will release on Friday, September 23, 2022. The thriller, set in 1950s revolves around the lives of Alice and Jack.

