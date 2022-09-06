Viral video of Harry Styles seemingly spitting on Chris Pine at 'Dont Worry Darling' Premiere sends fans into a tizzy

As the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling unravels, a video of Harry Styles allegedly spitting on co-star Chris Pine has gone viral on social media.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that as the singer entered the theater for the film premiere, he realized that he was seated next to Pine. An unexpected moment was then caught on camera which sent the internet into a frenzy.

A Twitter user @korysverse uploaded a gif from Don't Worry Darling's premiere where Harry Styles can be seen spitting on Chris Pine's shoes. The clip was made in slow-motion.

ceo of kory @korysverse someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? https://t.co/jpow9JT8pk

It shows the 28-year-old singer arriving in a blue suit to take his seat at the film premiere and realizes that he is seated right next to Chris Pine. As the Lights Up singer was about to sit down, he seemingly spat on the Star Trek star's shoes. Pine is then immediately seen stopping applauding as he bows his head down in disbelief.

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 29.4k likes and over 2500 retweets.

Netizens react to Harry Styles’ movie premiere behavior

Internet users were left dumbfounded by Harry Styles and Chris Pine’s interaction. Many were curious about the duo’s exchange on movie sets.

It was evident that many sided with the All The Old Knives actor and some expressed disappointment towards the As It Was singer. Others tweeted that they would have had a less than amicable interaction if someone behaved like Styles towards them.

This_Dan_ @ThisDan1 @korysverse Chris is def a better person, no matter who it was or where I'd be, if anyone does that to me... something def would go down @korysverse Chris is def a better person, no matter who it was or where I'd be, if anyone does that to me... something def would go down https://t.co/8NbRBaEZQm

ceo of kory @korysverse and chris just took it…he better than me they would’ve had to escort me off that carpet and chris just took it…he better than me they would’ve had to escort me off that carpet https://t.co/ENbWFcqMtl

ceo of kory @korysverse after seeing that i bet you’re wondering “where’s the class?” and i raise you the one too classy for this world, stan starfire. after seeing that i bet you’re wondering “where’s the class?” and i raise you the one too classy for this world, stan starfire. https://t.co/aEjFKWj2MS

video vixxen @urvideovixxen @korysverse florence and oliva beef. harry’s bad acting. the entire cast hating each other. harry kissing married men. now he’s SPITTING on ppl? pop culture is back this is the chaotic 2000s celebrity culture comeback we needed @korysverse florence and oliva beef. harry’s bad acting. the entire cast hating each other. harry kissing married men. now he’s SPITTING on ppl? pop culture is back this is the chaotic 2000s celebrity culture comeback we needed

Nicholas @NicholasPascar5 @korysverse Chris is a better man than me bc I woulda went full Homelander @korysverse Chris is a better man than me bc I woulda went full Homelander https://t.co/UuwjRcVm7n

𝔭𝔢𝔫𝔡𝔢𝔧𝔬 @aceofzo @korysverse Chris better than me….. because it would’ve took 15 security guards, the other one directioners AND GOD HIMSELF to pull me up off him 🤨 @korysverse Chris better than me….. because it would’ve took 15 security guards, the other one directioners AND GOD HIMSELF to pull me up off him 🤨 https://t.co/IcDZnOd1Is

VIRGOS GROOVE @ZendayasDriving @korysverse I’m convinced Don’t Worry Darling was just a giant psychological experiment. The caterers were actually anthropologists and psychiatrists conducting research. The boom operators were psych students. The make up artists were teaching assistants. It was all a ploy I fear @korysverse I’m convinced Don’t Worry Darling was just a giant psychological experiment. The caterers were actually anthropologists and psychiatrists conducting research. The boom operators were psych students. The make up artists were teaching assistants. It was all a ploy I fear https://t.co/Qdme1EXhxi

There's controversy seemingly brewing between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Information about Chris Pine and Harry Styles squabbling on set hasn't made its way to social media. However, it seems like the two male co-stars are defending their other co-stars Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

Wilde and Pugh have gotten themselves into some controversy surrounding the movie amid Shia LaBeouf's alleged firing.

According to Variety Magazine, LaBeouf showed them a video message where Wilde was pleading with him to return to the movie set. The latter was also referring to a conflict she had with Pugh, who she referred to as “Miss Flo.”

In the video, Wilde was heard saying:

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo”

As speculation of a rift between the two spread across social media, Pugh noticeably skipped out on the film’s press conference. However, she did show up to the red carpet. Pugh and Wilde were sent down the carpet at different times so they would not have to run into each other

As the rift between the two ensued, Styles unsurprisingly took Wilde’s side as the two have reportedly been dating. Pine also made his opinion on the rifts clear. During the Venice Film Festival, Pine was seen hyping up Pugh on the red carpet. As he endlessly gushed about her to Entertainment Tonight, Chris said:

“Florence is an incredible actress… I can’t speak more highly of her.”

cat.🦫 @lordeonfilm chris pine taking photos of florence pugh chris pine taking photos of florence pugh https://t.co/Zp7pLMJI36

The rift between Pugh and Wilde must have led to the leading male co-stars taking sides as well. However, the same has not been confirmed online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave