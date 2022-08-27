What does Persona non grata mean? Don't Worry Darling drama explained as Olivia Wilde 'Miss Flo' video intensifies Shia LaBeouf controversy

Following Shia LaBeouf’s rebuttal to Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde’s claim of him being fired from the project, a leaked video showcased that Wilde had requested the actor to continue. The drama started when Wilde claimed that she fired LaBeouf over concerns of safety for the film’s female lead Florence Pugh, in a recent interview with Variety.

In an interview with Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister, Wilde revealed that she had eyed Harry Styles, her now-partner, for the role. However, he was busy with a global tour at the time, which led to the casting of LaBeouf. She added:

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work…His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

However, following the publication of the aforementioned interview, LaBeouf sent Variety multiple screenshots which showcased the conversation between Wilde and him. It further included his email to the actress-turned-director about her claims of ‘firing’ him.

Shia LaBeouf’s email to Olivia Wilde following her claim of firing her

In an email dated August 24, Shia LaBeouf addressed himself as persona-non-grata, and insinuated that this might have been the reason as to why Olivia Wilde commented that he was fired from the movie. In LaBeouf’s email, he mentioned:

“I know that you are beginning your press run for DWD and that the news of my firing is attractive clickbait, as I am still persona-non-grata and may remain as such for the rest of my life. But, speaking of my daughter, I often think about the news articles she will read when she is literate. And though I owe, and will owe for the rest of my life, I only owe for my actions.”

In the aforementioned context, Shia LaBeouf’s use of the term “persona non grata” for himself clearly indicates that he does not feel welcomed by Olivia Wilde or perhaps the other cast and crew of Don’t Worry Darling. According to Merriam Webster, persona non grata refers to a person “who is unacceptable or unwelcome.”

However, a recently leaked video message from Olivia Wilde to Shia LaBeouf portrays that the Tron: Legacy star did not think of him as a “persona non grata.” The video appears to be recorded a few days after LaBeouf had officially quit, as per his claims. In the video, she said:

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up on this yet, and I, too, am heartbroken and I want to figure this out.”

She further addressed Shia Labeouf’s on-set feud with Florence Pugh, who portrays Alice Chambers, and asked him if he could make it up with his then co-star. In the video, she addressed Pugh as “Miss Flo” and said:

“You know, I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo, and I want to know if you’re open to giving this a shot with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace — and I respect your point of view, I respect hers — but if you guys can do it, what do you think? Is there hope? Will you let me know?”

It seems that Black Widow star Florence Pugh also had a fallout with Olivia Wilde as per an exclusive report from The Wrap. The publication did not get any confirmation from multiple individuals associated with Don’t Worry Darling on whether Pugh will continue the press campaigns for the film. However, she is expected to be at the Venice Film Festival and the red carpet event following that.

What else did Shia LaBeouf claim amid the ‘firing’ claims from Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde?

In his email to Olivia Wilde, which he then shared with Variety, Shia LaBeouf wrote:

“Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth. So I am humbly asking, as a person with an eye toward making things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively effects you, and that your film is successful in all the ways you want it to be.”

Further, additional screenshots of the messages he shared with the publication allegedly showcased Olivia Wilde acknowledging Shia LaBeouf’s decision to leave the project. The actor claimed that following their text-based conversion, the two met in-person the next day, when he officially left the project.

