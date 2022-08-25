"Hardin Scott Academy of acting": Harry Styles' acting in Don't Worry Darling teaser leaves internet divided

n August 25, 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled an intense 18-second clip of Harry Styles and Florence Pugh-starrer Don't Worry Darling.

The video, which was released on YouTube, features Styles arguing with Pugh's character, and has garnered mixed reactions from fans.

Set in the 1950s, the film will feature Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the lead roles of Jack and Alice Chambers - a couple who start out as having quite the idyllic life, before things go haywire and shatter that facade.

The short clip released by WB shows Styles explaining the importance of having each other's backs to maintain the life they have together. While talking to Florence Pugh's character, a clearly frustrated Harry states:

“Not everyone gets this opportunity. And if you keep talking like this, you’re going to put it all at risk."

To this, she responds:

“You’re worried about a demotion? That’s what you’re worried about?"

Style retorts by saying:

“Our life — our life Alice. Our life together. This — we could lose this.”

While numerous fans seemed to be in awe of the video, many others compared Styles' performance to the character of Hardin Allen Scott from the After film saga. In the films, Hardin was a tattooed rebel with a difficult past, and was immediately noticed by fans owing to his rough demeanor.

Now, many of them are drawing parallels between him and Styles' acting in Don't Worry Darling.

pranjal @ruinsbabylon he’s from the hardin scott academy of acting twitter.com/TheHSUpdate/st… he’s from the hardin scott academy of acting twitter.com/TheHSUpdate/st… https://t.co/b2F0TYbE0d

Fans are split over Harry Styles' acting skills

After the short clip from Don't Worry Darling went viral, Twitterati seemed to be unable to agree on their opinions about Harry Styles' acting skills.

While several fans were left in awe of the Watermelon Sugar crooner's performance as a toxic male from the 1950s, a bulk of Tweets brutally trolled him for taking on this project, and criticized his British accent.

𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆 💌 @tulsaJesus_ The clip of Harry styles in his new movie goes to show that we shouldn't be giving lead roles in big productions to musicians/nepo babies and give the acting jobs to the acters The clip of Harry styles in his new movie goes to show that we shouldn't be giving lead roles in big productions to musicians/nepo babies and give the acting jobs to the acters https://t.co/pSMtXPOOJC

Addison Rae Shady Facts @wescravenscream No you see the After movies had bad acting ON PURPOSE as a reference to the fact Harry Styles cannot act!!! No you see the After movies had bad acting ON PURPOSE as a reference to the fact Harry Styles cannot act!!!

joey / teddy 🥏 @TR4NSTEVEO florence pugh isn’t acting in don’t worry darling she’s just genuinely worried by working next to harry styles florence pugh isn’t acting in don’t worry darling she’s just genuinely worried by working next to harry styles

Doaa Bo @DoaaBo1 twitter.com/bestofpugh/sta… Florence Pugh Daily @bestofpugh The first clip of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ The first clip of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ https://t.co/EOB1UXb6H8 It's such a shame that they let all the talented people who study acting and focus on celebrities to make commercial films. #HarryStyles It's such a shame that they let all the talented people who study acting and focus on celebrities to make commercial films. #HarryStyles twitter.com/bestofpugh/sta…

Kurt⊗ @afckurtss HSD @hsdaily New never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh! New never-before-seen clip from #DontWorryDarling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh! https://t.co/jhRS9D2n3X this feels like just harry styles reading a script than actually acting twitter.com/hsdaily/status… this feels like just harry styles reading a script than actually acting twitter.com/hsdaily/status…

armag🔫ddon @scarletsley harry styles co leading with florence his bad acting it's going to be x100 more noticeable harry styles co leading with florence his bad acting it's going to be x100 more noticeable

DIO DAY @cinelangs Film Updates @FilmUpdates A new clip from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has been released. A new clip from ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has been released. https://t.co/9XQ50Ngxoj never attend the harry styles school of acting twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st… never attend the harry styles school of acting twitter.com/FilmUpdates/st…

One fan even went on to point that Harry Styles, who has lesser film experience than Florence Pugh, got paid more because of his popularity.

T @TOMSRENAISSANCE idgaf about how he is so bad at acting, but the thing that makes me mad is that he got paid more than florence just because he is … yk, harry styles idgaf about how he is so bad at acting, but the thing that makes me mad is that he got paid more than florence just because he is … yk, harry styles https://t.co/oWZk9XtYZy

lisa @sseaofmadness harry styles’ acting career should have ended after icarly harry styles’ acting career should have ended after icarly

iimaan 🫶🏾 @widowsmagik saying that harry styles graduated from the gal gadot school of acting is so.. saying that harry styles graduated from the gal gadot school of acting is so.. 😭

beth @marybethgrace if harry’s gonna keep acting he needs to be cast in a role that changes his accent or appearance at least a Little Bit because the man just keeps playing himself. like that is just harry styles reading a script if harry’s gonna keep acting he needs to be cast in a role that changes his accent or appearance at least a Little Bit because the man just keeps playing himself. like that is just harry styles reading a script

finnaton @finnaton harry styles needs to stop acting! that shit is bad as hell harry styles needs to stop acting! that shit is bad as hell

Even Instagram saw a number of users criticizing Harry Styles' acting. Def Noodles, a famous Instagram user, shared a post with a caption, "Harry Styles murders acting scene," which led many people to jump aboard the bandwagon of criticism in the comments section.

Mocking his accent, one comment read:

"I wish I had the ophachewnetie to not see this clip."

Another user mocked:

"Should stick to singing. Only Americans love this because of his accent."

A third user commented:

"God this is not good."

Meanwhile, there were some fans who took his side and praised him for his intense acting in the forthcoming film.

Marie @mariedrae3 Variety @Variety



Olivia's Wilde Ride: Directing 'Don't Worry Darling,' Making Harry Styles a Movie Star and Being 'Blown the F--- Away' by Florence Pugh Inside Variety’s cover story with @oliviawilde Olivia's Wilde Ride: Directing 'Don't Worry Darling,' Making Harry Styles a Movie Star and Being 'Blown the F--- Away' by Florence Pugh wp.me/pc8uak-1lBoqB Inside Variety’s cover story with @oliviawilde: Olivia's Wilde Ride: Directing 'Don't Worry Darling,' Making Harry Styles a Movie Star and Being 'Blown the F--- Away' by Florence Pugh wp.me/pc8uak-1lBoqB https://t.co/JyY8MoMXQl making Harry Style a movie star??? did you forget about dunkirk and marvel??? and my policeman? she is not the reason why he is acting and definitely not why he is good at it. twitter.com/Variety/status… making Harry Style a movie star??? did you forget about dunkirk and marvel??? and my policeman? she is not the reason why he is acting and definitely not why he is good at it. twitter.com/Variety/status…

(Dr.Taylor’s version)🇸🇦🇵🇸 @xr3ma_13 @mariedrae3 he isn’t a movie star. and I’m so sick of people acting like he is the star of the movie, it’s Florence, Olivia Wilde and Chris pine because they are good actors and I’m not going to call him a bad actor because he isn’t one he’s a singer 1/2 @mariedrae3 he isn’t a movie star. and I’m so sick of people acting like he is the star of the movie, it’s Florence, Olivia Wilde and Chris pine because they are good actors and I’m not going to call him a bad actor because he isn’t one he’s a singer 1/2

Niccie 🐟 @Harolds_Ladybug Wish that ALL Harry Styles fans simply just could enjoy what he gives us such as music, performances, acting and let his personal life actually be personal... and above all be nice and treat him and all the people close to him with respect and kindness. 🥺 Wish that ALL Harry Styles fans simply just could enjoy what he gives us such as music, performances, acting and let his personal life actually be personal... and above all be nice and treat him and all the people close to him with respect and kindness. 🥺

Welly ✩ @teaandme28



OKAY BUT THE ACTING?? MR STYLES, THIS IS INCREDIBLE! HL Daily Media @HLDMedia



: rollingstone Harry as Jack Chambers for Don’t Worry Darling!: rollingstone Harry as Jack Chambers for Don’t Worry Darling! 🎥: rollingstone https://t.co/AdzfiO0ckV Angry Harry with that haircut and a cleanshaven face is so intimidatingly attractiveOKAY BUT THE ACTING?? MR STYLES, THIS IS INCREDIBLE! twitter.com/HLDMedia/statu… Angry Harry with that haircut and a cleanshaven face is so intimidatingly attractive 😩💚OKAY BUT THE ACTING?? MR STYLES, THIS IS INCREDIBLE! twitter.com/HLDMedia/statu…

Nostalgia💧 @nostalgia903 I’ll be in London I’ll go to see it on the release day September 23 because I witnessed your composer and singer career your climax but this wil be a different experience Harry the actor acting with his on style and character how it is reflected on role playing really interesting I’ll be in London I’ll go to see it on the release day September 23 because I witnessed your composer and singer career your climax but this wil be a different experience Harry the actor acting with his on style and character how it is reflected on role playing really interesting

Olivia Wilde revealed that Harry Styles' acting "left us all in tears"

While talking to the Rolling Stone Magazine, Don't Worry Darling's director and Styles' partner, Olivia Wilde recalled an incident during the filming which left everyone on set visibly shaken.

Florence Pugh Daily @bestofpugh ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles comes out in exactly a month. ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles comes out in exactly a month. https://t.co/mlIbVgY6OG

Referring to one particular "strange scene," Wilde spoke about how Harry's acting stood out:

“The scene called for him to stand onstage with Frank (Chris Pine) and chant their creepy slogan, ‘Whose world is it? Ours!’ over and over again. Dark as hell. But Harry took it to another level. He was so fully in the moment, he began screaming the lines to the crowd, in this primal roar, that was way more intense than anything we expected from the scene.”

Wilde added that Chris Pine started backing away from the As It Was singer for him to fully encapsulate the scene:

“The camera operator followed him as he paced around the stage like a kind of wild animal. We were all gobsmacked at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by it. Those are the best moments for an actor — when you’re completely outside your body.”

While Harry Styles' acting skills have been mocked and slammed, the forthcoming film will decide whether the actor has the potential to shut down his critics.

HSD @hsdaily Harry Styles as Jack Chambers in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Harry Styles as Jack Chambers in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ https://t.co/1mb0vDqDWl

Don't Worry Darling will hit theaters on September 23, 2022.

Apart from Styles and Florence Pugh, the film also stars Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons and Ari’el Stachel.

