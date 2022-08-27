What did Shia LaBeouf say? Controversial actor responds to Olivia Wilde's claim that he was fired from Don’t Worry Darling

Shia LaBeouf has opened up about Olivia Wilde's Variety interview where the director claimed that she replaced the actor from her upcoming movie Don't Worry Darling due to his "combative energy."

LaBeouf has addressed Wilde's comments about being fired from the movie. The actor claimed that he "quit the film due to a lack of rehearsal time." In emails sent to Variety on August 25, he noted that Wilde's claims about deciding not to work with him were untrue.

Shia LaBeouf also forwarded two emails that he sent to Wilde on August 24 and 25. In one of the emails, he wrote, via Variety:

“You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”

Exploring Shia LaBeouf's response to Olivia Wilde's interview

Shia LaBeouf has claimed that he was not fired from Don't Worry Darling. The actor, 36, said that he quit the movie due to issues with rehearsal timings. For those who do not know, the Honey Boy actor was cast as the lead character, Jack, who is now being played by Harry Styles.

To clarify his stance, LaBeouf sent an email to Variety and forwarded two emails from his conversation with Olivia Wilde where he stated that the director did not truthfully reveal why they could not work on Don't Worry Darling together. In one of the emails sent to Olivia, he alleged:

"Firing me never took place, Olivia. And while I fully understand the attractiveness of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that brings. It is not the truth."

Shia LaBeouf also sent some screengrabs of text messages to Variety from his conversation with Wilde in August 2020. As per Variety, the screenshots state that LaBeouf and Wilde met in person in Los Angeles to speak about his exit from the movie. On August 16, a text from Wilde read:

"Thanks for letting me in on your thought process. I know that isn’t fun. Doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m gutted because it could have been something special. I want to make clear how much it means to me that you trust me. That’s a gift I’ll take with me.”

The actor has claimed that he "officially" exited from Don't Worry Darling on August 17. He also sent across a video to Variety in which Wilde, while driving a car, says she is "not ready to give up on this yet." She reportedly also notes the tension between Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh, who plays the role of Jack's wife, Alice, in the movie.

In her interview, Wilde noted that she fired LaBeouf in order to create a "safe, trusting environment" on set.

"I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work... Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

In an email that Shia LaBeouf sent to Wilde, he also addressed the issues between him and former partner FKA Twigs who accused the actor of s*xual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress in 2020. Noting that, the actor wrote in his email, via Variety:

"My failings with Twigs are fundamental and real, but they are not the narrative that has been presented. There is a time and a place to deal with such things, and I am trying to navigate a nuanced situation with respect for her and the truth, hence my silence."

Olivia Wilde hasn't responded to LaBeouf's comments yet. Meanwhile, Don't Worry Darling is slated for release on September 23, 2022.

Edited by Babylona Bora